Anderson, Webster inspire Cavalier to 3-1 win over Molynes

Collin Anderson and Ronaldo Webster scored their first goals of the truncated Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season, inspiring Cavalier Football Club to a 3-1 win over Molynes United in a keen contest at UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

Anderson grabbed a brace in the 49th and 70th minutes, before substitute Webster, who entered the contest in the 46th minute, applied the finishing touches in the 90+2 minutes.

Kemar Reid (76th) pulled one back for Molynes United.

With the win, Cavalier not only extended their unbeaten run across four games, but provisionally moved into third position on 12 points, as they remain on course for the play-offs.

Despite starting debutants 15-year-old Christopher Ainsworth and 16-year-old Cleo Clarke on their front end, Cavalier's usual attacking intent was by no means diminished, as they pressed the opponents from the off in search of an early goal.

They would have had it in the third minute, but Melvin Doxilly's powerful right-footed effort on the volley came back off the frame of the goal.

With Molynes United applying a low-line tactic to then possibly hit on the counter, it allowed Cavalier to play with some amount of freedom and the youthful team consistently found space with telling runs on the wide channel. However, their quality of service into the danger area was woefully lacking.

When Molynes did manage to push forward they found Jeadine White in goal for Cavalier in defiant mode.

White first kept out Tyrique Wilson's left-footed effort from inside the 18-yard box and then pulled down Kemar Reid's effort from a distance diving to his right.

Seemingly disappointed by the scoreless first half, Cavalier's Head Coach Rudolph Speid deployed his big three — Shaniel Thomas, Dwayne Atkinson and Webster — immediately on the resumption.

The move proved rewarding three minutes in, as Atkinson delivered a well-weighted free kick which Doxilly headed unto the crossbar, but Anderson was on hand to rifle the rebound into the roof of the net.

Molynes United almost replied immediately after, but it took the outstretched leg of White to again Deny Reid from close range, after a defensive error saw the striker through on goal.

And the Anthony Patrick-conditioned side again came close a minute later but White did well to tip Jevaughn Brown's 20-yard left-footed effort over the crossbar.

That was all Molynes would get at that point, as Cavalier again hit top stride in the 54th minute with Atkinson playing a delightful pass in to Thomas, whose left-footed drive ended in the wrong side of the net.

On the hour mark, Thomas turned provider for Marlando Maxwell, who was oblivious that he had space and time to set for a proper shot, instead his hurried effort went high and wide.

Cavalier inevitably extended their lead when Webster picked out Anderson, who finished past the advancing custodian Leon Taylor, deep inside the 18-yard box in the 70th.

A lapse in concentration by Cavalier's defenders saw Molynes United back into the contest six-minute later, as they failed to clear their lines by the book and Reid pounced on and finished off a loose ball with aplomb.

However, it turned out to be a mere consolation, as Cavalier asserted their authority and restored their two-goal cushion in time added.

Thomas slipped his marker and his pass intended for Atkinson was deflected into Webster's path and the former Wolmer's Boys' and St Elizabeth Technical stalwart expertly fired home from just inside the 18-yard box.