ANDREW PRICE: A marketer who got swept away by football

This is the conclusion of a two-part series of corporate marketer and football aficionado Andrew Price. Last week Sporting Pro travelled the corporate journey with the interviewee and will this week zoom in on the footballing side.

LONG before Andrew Price knew he would have a life in corporate society, the precocious eight-year-old knew he wanted to play football.

He fell in love with the game at that tender age and 46 years later, the love affair is as strong as ever.

Price, 54, started his career at Alpha Kindergarten Preparatory, but in the space between then and now his football journey has meandered the full gamut of the football structure — top flight player, coach, mentor, consultant, administrator and executive.

If ever there was the total football man, Price is it.

As a defender at St George's College the trophies were plenty — Under-13 Pepsi, Under-15 Colts, Manning Cup, Walker Cup and Olivier Shield.

At his beloved Boys' Town FC and guided by the mercurial Carl Brown, Price can boast of lifting the KSAFA Major League and National Premier League trophies.

The former marketing and communications manager at Jamaican distillery giant J Wray & Nephew Ltd has, it seems, won it all.

Price, who was raised by his grandmother May Nelson at 12 South Camp Road — a proverbial stone's throw from alma maters Alpha Prep and St George's College — missed a chance to represent Jamaica back in 1984.

“I was invited to the Jamaica juvenile team in 1984, but a month before we were to participate in Concacaf tournament in Trinidad we were told the JFF [Jamaica Football Federation] missed the entry deadline,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

That was the end of that story.

But Price got it right when he got a second chance to lend his vast football knowledge after he was recruited to coach the Jamaica women's beach soccer team, which went on to win silver at the Youth Commonwealth Games in The Bahamas.

Little did he know that greater things were in the making for him with the national programme.

Price, recruited by Head Coach Hue Menzies to be an assistant with the World Cup-chasing senior Reggae Girlz, had his golden opportunity to bring his suite of coaching experience, football knowledge and marketing skills to the programme.

The rest, as they say, is history as the Girlz defied tremendous odds and historically qualified for the Fifa World Cup France 2019.

That achievement stands as a monument in the sporting life of Andrew Price and a vindication of sorts for the consummate football man who gave up a flourishing career in corporate Jamaica to pursue his first love.

“It is definitely right up there with my list of achievements. It was an honour and privilege to be part of that historic journey — the first female Caribbean football team to qualify for a senior Women's World Cup, and that is very special.

“The bond we had as a technical staff and players was what made us traverse so many obstacles along the way. It was definitely gratifying and significant,” Price shared.

He remains optimistic that with the foundation in place and the talent pool available to the programme, repeat success is within reach. But Price warned it will take multi-sectorial collaboration to guide this success.

“Jamaica is abound with talent and there is no difference in women's football. Just give people the opportunity and they will shine.

“I am of the opinion they have quality players, and with the core group that qualified for France 2019 available there is no reason why we shouldn't qualify again. We just have to ensure that there is proper preparation, planning and investment in the programme — and we need a collective effort to assist the women's football programme from the Government, State agencies, corporate Jamaica, ISSA [Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association], and the JFF,” he asserted.

Price, who is a justice of the peace, currently coaches Humble Lion in the Jamaica Premier League, following on his tenure with old club Boys' Town.

But how was he lured to the Effortville, Clarendon, club?

“Well it all started after I had a conversation with the club President Mike Henry and Sporting Director Anthony Pringle. I think the environment is similar to Boys' Town where I have been for years, so the transition was pretty easy,” he said.

At the time of writing Humble Lion are languishing in ninth place in the 12-team league with only four points from six matches. Mount Pleasant lead with 16 points.

Price says the club is “currently in a rebuilding stage”.

“It wants to provide opportunities for players to make the national team and allow them to get professional contracts to assist their families and the community,” he shared.

But apart from being involved and impacting at the individual club level, Price also had a tenure as general manager of the dissolved Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA), which ran the country's top football competition.

He pointed to some successes during his time at the PLCA.

“One of the things that was very important during my stewardship was to ensure that all twelve clubs were treated equally — benefiting equally in terms of funding, products and kind. Also, the opportunity to get the league broadcast globally so more eyes could see the league, which benefited the clubs and players with the requisite exposure for the football market,” Price noted.

Today, the top flight competition has been rebranded the Jamaica Premier League, which is being run by the Professional Football Jamaica Limited and headed by business high-flyer Chris Williams.

Price, a corporate type himself, believes the league will benefit from having authentic entrepreneurial skills involved in the process.

“It is always good to have people with business acumen associated with the sport to enhance its development. I [personally] welcome the fact that Chairman Williams' role is no different from that of former PLCA chairman, the late Edward Seaga's role, to provide leadership and guidance to all 12 participating clubs.

“It must be a partnership between the independent directors and club directors to ensure that the league and the clubs become more profitable and sustainable,” Price offered.

