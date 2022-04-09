Anglers get it on in Sportfishing Challenge off coast of Clarendon

Sportfishing Challenge — the Fisherman's Tournament, powered by First Rock Group, is off and running.

The event, which got underway Friday, is being staged in Portland Cottage, Clarendon, and will conclude today.

Executed in partnership with PWD Hunting & Sporting Club, the tournament brings together some of the most enthusiastic, skilled, and experienced sports fishermen in Jamaica.

About 48 fishermen are competing for the grand cash prize of $300,000, as well as other divisional prizes.

The annual event, which was cancelled last year due to the novel cornavirus pandemic, is geared toward showcasing the skills of the anglers. It also aims to provide opportunities for dedicated and skilled fishermen while also developing their fishing community.

According to Ryan Reid, chairman and CEO of First Rock Group, the organisation is pleased with the incorporation of PWD because they are fully committed to contributing to the development of their fishing fraternity.

Reid added that fishing is still popular and celebrated by many. He expressed that it is initiatives like these which will help to highlight the sport, acknowledge the fishing community for their contribution to the environment, and create greater opportunities for our anglers.

“Our team is happy to be on board for this event. We are thrilled to support the movement of highlighting and influencing active participation in sportfishing. The event is not only about the competition but also a way to show our appreciation for our fishing community and let them know that their efforts and contributions to the environment are not unnoticed,” Reid said.

Fishing captain of PWD Hunting & Sporting Club, Gregory Mair expressed his excitement over the partnership.

“I am ecstatic about the reopening of our tournament and am pleased to acknowledge our title sponsor, First Rock Group, and our associate sponsor, Dolla Financial Services, for supporting our initiative. Last year the pandemic forced us to cancel, and that was disappointing, but this year we are coming out stronger,” he noted.