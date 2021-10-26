Annual CB Group UWI 5K and Smart Eggs Kids K launched

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the CB Group UWI 5K and Smart Eggs Kids K will go virtual once again this year from October 24 to November 25, allowing individuals from around the globe to participate in a worthy cause: Raising much-needed funds for academically outstanding students in dire financial need at The University of the West Indies (The UWI).

While the event, under the theme “Running for Dreams”, will not be held on The UWI campus this year, by virtue of it being virtual, a greater opportunity is being created to allow people to participate throughout the region and globally.

According to Elizabeth Buchanan-Hind, UWI executive director, Institutional Advancement and convener of the event, “The CB Group UWI 5K and Smart Eggs Kids K, now in its 10th year, has provided 300 scholarships to students who would not have been able to attend UWI had it not been for this event. Most of the students are the first in their families, some the first in their communities to attend an institution of higher education. This event has had a tremendous impact on not only their lives but generations to come.”

The event will be held once again under the distinguished patronage of Dr Thalia Lyn, business leader and Honorary Consul of Thailand to Jamaica; Dr Douglas Orange, retired business leader, author and philanthropist; and Dr Donette Chin-Loy Chang, communications leader and philanthropist.

During her address to the launch from her home base in Canada, Dr Chin-Loy Chang congratulated the scholarship awardees and applauded them for staying the course through the difficult times over the past 18 months and urged them to live up to the expectations of those who have their interest at heart.

“Dream big dreams and surround yourself with like-minded people you can trust, and never compromise your principles. Strive to become top in your field, receive everything with grace, be kind, be vigilant and decipher your intake of social media and news and understand what's fact and what's fiction, take care of our planet… and never forget to send the elevator back down, to give a hand up with a glad heart and an open mind,” she advised the awardees.

She closed with an excerpt from her late husband Dr G Raymond Chang's speech during a convocation at Ryerson University, which stated: “At the end of the day, a good life is not measured by the amount of wealth you have accumulated. It is evaluated according to the contributions you have made to society – of yourself first and of your resources next. I encourage you, throughout your personal and professional lives, to keep asking, “What can I give to society, to make even one person's life better?”

SPORTS AWARD



A key feature of the event is honouring individuals who have made outstanding contributions to sports. Taking home this year's award will be Reigning Olympic gold medallist 110 metres hurdler Hansle Parchment, who was honoured at the launch of the 10th Annual CB Group UWI 5K And Smart Eggs Kids K for his outstanding achievements in track and field. Parchment thanked the university for the honour and pledged his support for the event.

Past honourees include coach and broadcaster Neville “Bertis” Bell; Asafa Powell, Jamaican sprinter; Olympian Molly Rhone, for her service in the field of netball; Dr Michael Fennell, former president of the Jamaica Olympic Association; Dr Glen Mills, head coach, Racers Track Club; and Alfred “Frano” Francis, managing director, Running Events Limited.

HOW THE VIRTUAL EVENT WILL WORK

Participants must register at www.uwi5k.org after which they will receive their bibs and then they have the opportunity to do their run/walk over a five-week period, commencing October 24 and ending November 25. Their final times must be submitted to the 5K website.

All finishers will be awarded medals.

The event has always held a strong belief in inclusivity, whereby the next generations of leaders from four to 11 years old are invited to participate in the Smart Eggs Kids K as well as members of the disabled community. All will receive the same recognition in this year's event.

SPONSORS



The 2021 corporate sponsors include CB Group, National Baking Company, Proven Investments, CIBC, Victoria Mutual Building Society, Nationwide News Network, Dunlop Corbin, the Jamaica Observer, It's Pixel Perfect, and RJR Gleaner Communications Group Limited.

REGISTRATION



Registration for the virtual event is now open at www.uwi5k.org/registration or at the sports department at The University of the West Indies.

Registration fees to participate are as follows:

Regular 5K – J$1,500/US$10 per person; Team 50 5K – J$1,200/US$8 per person; Student 5K – J$750/US$5 per person (ages 1-17); Regular Kids K – J$750/US$5 per person (ages 1-11).