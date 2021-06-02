Ante-post favourites well positioned after post position draws

The draw for post positions for Saturday's BetMakers Technology Group-sponsored Classics, the 47th running of the 1000 and 2000 Guineas races, took place at Caymanas Park yesterday with the ante-post favourites well positioned.

The 1000 Guineas is confined to native-bred three-year-old fillies, while the 2000 Guineas is for native-bred colts and geldings. Both races will run over one mile (1,600m) and these Grade One events command a purse of $3.75 million each.

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes holds the aces in the 2000 Guineas with seven runners in the 16-horse field, while Jason DaCosta saddles five, with Gary Griffiths, Gary Subratie, Edward Stanberry, and Junior Small saddling one apiece.

Nunes' attack is led by favourite and champion two-year-old from last year Further and Beyond. Unbeaten this season with two from two, Further and Beyond won the Prince Consort Stakes and dead-heated with Miniature Man in The Kingston.

Further and Beyond, who comes into the Classics with four wins in a row, drew post four and will be ridden by Dane Nelson. Nunes' other runners are Calculus (Phillip Parchment) at post one, Alimony (Javaniel Patterson) at five, Santorini (Dane Dawkins) at six, Bern Notice (Shane Ellis) at eight, Oldkingcole (Jawara Steadmand) at nine, and Nuclear Noon (Robert Halledeen) at 15.

DaCosta is next with five runners – Billy Whizz at two with Thomas; Rusty at seven with Harriston Lewis, Johncrowjeff (Kiaman McGregor) at 11; Sir John (Linton Steadman) at 13; and Miniature Man (Dick Cardenas) at 16.

Stanberry, who will be saddling his horses for the very time in a Classic race, said that it was his dream to have runners in the events.

“I have Sweet Destiny in the 1000 Guineas and Rising Saint in the 2000 Guineas. It was a dream of mine to be represented in a Classic race. I love horses and horses love me and so I am now hoping for the best from my runners. Once you are in a race, you have a chance and so I am going into both races to win,” Stanberry said.

Meanwhile, fourteen runners are entered to contest the 1000 Guineas with favourite She's A Wonder drawn widest at post 14. The Ian Parsard trainee comes into the race with three wins on the trot, including the Thornbird Stakes over seven furlongs (1,400m) and the Portmore Stakes over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m). Reyan Lewis will ride.

Trainers Jason DaCosta, Gary Subratie, and Steven Todd lead the way with two runners each. DaCosta has Sensational Ending with Anthony Thomas in saddle at post position nine and Ianzha Links with Dick Cardenas in the saddle at post position three. Subratie comes in with Heavenly Glitter (Dane Dawkins) at post position four and Silver Hawk (Phillip Parchment) at post position seven, while Todd has Jahsendblessings at post position two with Aaron Chatrie aboard and Awesome Choice at post position 12 with Tevin Foster in the irons.

A noticeable entry is the Tensang Chung-conditioned Secret Identity to be ridden by Dane Nelson from post position five.