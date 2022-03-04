Antonio ends drought but Hammers crash out of FA Cup

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Michail Antonio ended a goal drought going back to the start of the year with a close-range strike on the hour mark, but it proved in vain as West Ham United crashed out of the English FA Cup after losing 3-1 to Premier League rivals Southampton on Wednesday night.

The Saints led at St Mary's Stadium after French left-back Romain Perraud sent a screamer into the top corner from 30 yards out for his first goal in England.

But West Ham levelled when 31-year-old striker Antonio, who won the Football League Trophy in 2010 with Southampton, tapped in his first goal since January 1 when he scored in a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Goalkeeper Willy Caballero made a mess of a Jarrod Bowen corner, the ball flying towards Kurt Zouma at the near post after the 40-year-old failed to claim it.

That allowed Issa Diop to hook the ball towards Antonio, who fired in to the delight of almost 5,000 West Ham supporters in the Northam Stand for his ninth goal of the London club's campaign.

However, James Ward-Prowse's 69th-minute penalty gave Southampton the lead and Armando Broja added a third in injury time.

West Ham manager David Moyes could not hide his disappointment afterwards, saying: “We are lacking quality at the moment in the final third.

“We're pleased for Mich [Antonio] that he got a goal, but we've got other players that need to find some quality and start making the right decisions in the final third.”