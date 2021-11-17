Stalemate!

Jamaica's footballers had to be satisfied with a 1-1 result against United States after they were denied a late winner in the World Cup qualifier yesterday evening at the National Stadium.

Timothy Weah, whose mother is Jamaican and father is former Liberia football star George Weah, struck the opener for the Americans in the 11th minute.

However, Michail Antonio's spectacular 30-yard strike brought the Reggae Boyz level in the 22nd minute.

Bobby Reid skied a close-range sitter for the Jamaicans halfway into the second half.

And with seven minutes left on the clock, Damion Lowe had a headed goal controversially ruled out for a foul – a call which stunned the Jamaican players and home fans.

The draw provisionally lifted Jamaica to fifth place in the eight-team Concacaf qualifying table with seven points. United States provisionally stay first with 15 points.

Theodore Whitmore, the Jamaica head coach, credited his players for getting back into the game after a slow start, but noted they should have taken maximum points from the contest.

“I think they [USA] were gifted a goal. But I think the guys kept their heads, we stayed in the game, we managed to equalise and I think we should have gone on to win the game. Numerous opportunities presented and I think we didn't capitalise,” he said during the post-match press conference.

US Head Coach Gregg Berhalter said his team struggled to handle the Jamaicans' power and speed.

“They just executed the long balls really well, played very direct and made it difficult. Overall, Jamaica is a physical team and they were in desperation mode to get a point or three points and it was good to limit them to one,” he said.

In cool conditions at the venue, the match was played 24 years to the day the Reggae Boyz drew 0-0 with Mexico in Kingston to seal qualification to the France '98 World Cup Finals.

But the youthful and talented visitors drew first blood yesterday. The fleet-footed Weah was the spark, exchanging passes with Ricardo Pepi before squeezing a shot from a tight angle past goalkeeper Andre Blake and into the goal.

For yesterday's qualifier, the Jamaican Government gave clearance for 5,000 spectators — a mere fraction of the venue's 28,000 seating capacity — to attend the match.

Approximately 4,100 — the majority of them home fans — were said to be in the stadium and they aired their discontent as Jamaica endured a nervy start.

But West Ham United's Antonio, playing in only his third match for the Reggae Boyz and quickly becoming a fan favourite, brought the spectators to their feet with a fabulous goal.

The powerful striker deftly shifted away from his marker Tyler Adams to unleash a right-footed thunderbolt past the flailing hands of Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

The Jamaicans gave a much better account of themselves thereafter. And though the USA continued to hold the larger share of possession they failed to create clear openings, while the hosts provided a fair amount of threat on the break.

The Jamaicans carried that intent into the second half as their confidence grew.

Left back Gregory Leigh, who came on as a substitute for the injured Kemar Lawrence, fizzed a left-footer which flew by Steffen's near post shortly after entering the contest.

At the other end, USA's Gianluca Busio curled a long-range effort over the crossbar.

The easiest chance of the match went to Reid about the midway point of the second half. He was perfectly placed as a loose ball fell into his path, but the pint-sized attacker inexplicably lifted his shot over the bar from inside the six-yard box.

Moments later, Ravel Morrison hit a grounder from just outside the box which was comfortably saved by Steffen.

Jamaica, riding the momentum and looking a far better side in the second half, kept pushing for another goal. And they thought they had a late winner when Lowe climbed high to meet Leon Bailey's outswinging corner with a header.

But as the ball was crashing into the net the referee blew the whistle for an infringement by Lowe, though replays showed the defender had made minimal contact with his marker Walker Zimmerman.

Lowe was so certain he had notched the winner he began running to the Jamaica team bench in celebratory mode even as USA launched a menacing attack at the other end.

Teams: Jamaica — Andre Blake, Liam Moore, Damion Lowe, Javain Brown, Kemar Lawrence (Gregory Leigh 46th), Je-Vaughn Watson (Anthony Grant 69th), Lamar Walker (Ravel Morrison 69th), Devon Williams, Bobby Reid (Junior Flemmings 69th) Leon Bailey (Oniel Fisher 88th), Michail Antonio

Subs not used: Dwayne Miller, Jeadine White, Adrian Mariappa, Shamar Nicholson, Cory Burke, Alvas Powell, Javon East

Booked: Watson (7th), Brown (40th)

United States — Zack Steffen, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah (Kellyn Acosta 67th), Ricardo Pepi (Jesus Ferreira 79th), Brenden Aaronson (Paul Arriola 79th), Chris Richards, Gianluca Busio, Timothy Weah (Christian Pulisic 67th)

Subs not used: Matt Turner, James Sands, Joe Scally, Cristian Roldan, Sebastian Lletget, Mark McKenzie, Sam Vines, Reggie Cannon

Booked: None

Referee: Juan Gabriel Calderon (Costa Rica)

Assistant referees: Juan Daniel Tipaz (Guatemala), Juan Carlos Mora (Costa Rica)

Fourth official: Bryan Amed Lopez (Guatemala)