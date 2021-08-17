Arnett Gardens revives play-off ambitions with 3-1 win over P'more

Arnett Gardens Football Club revived their chances for play-off contention in the shortened Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Portmore United in a lukewarm encounter at The University of the West Indies (UWI)/JFF-Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

Jonoy Cunningham (19th), Captain Romeo Guthrie (27th), and substitute Shadane Lopez (88th) ensured the Alex Thomas-coached Arnett Gardens left with all three points after Earl Simpson's 17th minute own-goal sent Portmore United in front.

The win, which was Arnett Gardens' second in eight games, saw them climbing up to ninth on seven points and, with a live chance of making the play-offs, provided they win their last three preliminary games of the season, powered by Digicel.

Portmore United, on the other hand, were left ruing the missed opportunity to move to the top of the 11-team standing, as they remain second on 13 points — one behind Vere United, who were idle this week.

As expected, Portmore United, who started the contest as overwhelming favourites, came out on the bubble and pinned down Arnett Gardens in their defensive third in the hunt for the opening goal.

It inevitably came when Arnett Gardens' defender Simpson deflected Chevany Willis's well-taken free kick past his goalkeeper Shaquan Davis.

That may have been the wake-up call the “Junglists” needed, as they were back on level terms two minutes later.

A telling through-pass from Donovan Segree picked out Cunningham and the centre back, deployed in a striker's position on this occasion, justified the decision with a calm finish ahead of the advancing Kemar Foster in goal for Portmore United. It was also his second goal of the season.

Though Portmore United continued to boss possession they were unable to make it count in the final third and later found themselves trailing on the scoresheet.

The wily Damari Deacon was bundled over by defender Alvinus Myers in a dangerous position, and Portmore United suffered the consequence. The resulting free kick from just about 25 yards out was expertly converted by Guthrie, who went over the five-man wall and into the top left-hand corner of the goal, leaving the diving Foster no chance at a save.

With the score remaining unchanged at the break, it was left for Portmore United to come good — and they did for the most part — but their passes and by extension shots in the final third were lacking in quality.

In fact, their best chance of half came in the 54th minute when Revaldo Mitchell dismissed his marker, but his final left-footed effort went straight at Davis.

At the other end, Segree was presented with a lot of space and time at the top of the 18-yard box to extend Arnett Gardens' lead on the hour mark, but his tame right-footed shot was comfortably picked up by Foster.

The game lost some venom until the latter stages when Segree provided another delightful through-pass, this time to Lopez, who slotted past the hapless Foster to cap the win two minutes from time.

TEAMS: Arnett Gardens — Shaquan Davis, Oshane Roberts, Ezran Simpson Jr, Kemoy Slowley, Marlon Martin (Luca Kung 63rd), Romeo Guthrie (Nathan Thomas 80th), Damari Deacon, Donovan Segree, Jonoy Cunningham, Earl Simpson, Renaldo Cephas (Shadane Lopez 34th)

Subs not used: Shemar Boothe, Rayahno Thompson, Maximus Davis, Hardley Barnes, Rushike Kelson

Booked: Cunningham (45th+3), Simpson (52nd)

Portmore United — Kemar Foster, Alvinus Myers, Romaine Brackenridge (Damano Solomon 46th), Tajay Brown (Raffique Bryan 86th), Seigle Knight (Chavany Willis 8th), Ricardo Morris, Javick McFarlane, Demar Rose, Nicholas McArthur (Jevoun Bascoe 46th), Revaldo Mitchell (Zain Hylton 74th), Omar Reid

Subs not used: Prince-Daniel Smith

Booked: None

Referee: Christopher Mason

Assistant referees: Jassett Kerr, Rolonzo Bennett

Fourth official: Alexi Perry

Match Commissary: Fitzroy Reid