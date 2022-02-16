Arnett looking for consistency, says Coach 'Tegat' Davis

Arnett Gardens registered their second win of the season with 2-1 win over Vere United on Monday, a result that left Head Coach Paul “Tegat” Davis quite satisfied.

A dominant first-half performance saw the “Junglists” take a 2-0 lead into the half-time break, but their were unable to match their firs- half intensity which saw Vere clawing their way back in the game to eventually grab a consolation goal.

“I think we deserved these three points, we played well. In the first half we scored two goals, but in the second half we were a bit lackluster and we brought them back in the game. But, overall we have to work on our mental part of the football,” Davis said in his assessment of the Arnett performance.

With two wins and two draws from the last four games, the former Reggae Boy is now looking for consistency from his players as they push their way up the table.

“Every team wants [consistency], but we have to do it game by game. Today (Monday) could be the start of a nice trend,” he said.

Arnett missed veteran striker Fabian Reid to injury, but young Renaldo Cephas got the opener and his second in as many game for the team and Davis said that it is up to the rest of the squad to fill the void created by Reid's absence.

“That is his job, one of the things I emphasise, the top three or the top four, they are the ones to be scoring goal. So, if Fabian is out anyone who fits in, they are the ones responsible for scoring goals,” noted Davis.

The coach believes that Cephas is now a happier player having come to terms with his role as an Arnett Gardens player after the law was laid down to him.

“I am happy for his right now. I don't know if last season he had so much fun scoring and playing goals, but I think he is enjoying his game right now,” Davis said.

The win took Arnett up to eight points, one point behind champions Cavalier who are in fourth place on nine points.

— Dwayne Richards