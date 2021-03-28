Asani Hylton records highest decathlon victory

Asani Hylton records highest decathlon victorySunday, March 28, 2021
|
Former Godfrey Stewart and Rhodes Hall athlete Asani Hylton on Friday recorded his biggest decathlon victory when he won the gruelling 10-discipline, two-day event at the prestigious 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.
The Stephen F Austin senior scored a new personal best 7,536 points, beating his previous best mark of 7,116, set while winning the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) title in 2019 for South Plains Community College, just outside of the 7,699 school record set in 1993 and still short of the Olympic qualifying mark of 8,350.
It was a major jump for Hylton who was 12th in the event three years ago when he first competed at the Texas Relays, scoring 6,699 points then and was second overnight on 3,982 points, 297 points behind then leader Leo Neugebauer of the University of Texas.
Hylton had a strong second day, winning three and was second in two of the five events and scored a big 907 points in the 110m hurdles where he ran a personal best 14.53 seconds. He was first in the last three events — the pole vault, javelin throw and 1500m to win by 286 points ahead of Rodney Littlejohn if Incarnate Word (7,250) and JJ ply of Abilene Christian University (7,165).
He had a total of six personal bests over the two days in the long jump with 7.22m, the discus throw (34.64m), pole vault (4.30m), javelin throw (58.20m) and 1500m completed in 4:40.30 minutes.
— Paul Reid
