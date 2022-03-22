'Cheque' it out!

THERE is widespread euphoria as the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships welcomes the return of spectators this year.

But even more gratifying in some circles is the renewed commitment from organisers to explore ways to protect the welfare of athletes ahead of the 2022 edition of the blockbuster high school track and field competition set to run April 5-9 at the National Stadium.

On top of the latest schedule changes aimed at easing the workload for students, GraceKennedy boss Don Wehby recommended that athletes injured during the championships only be allowed to re-engage in competition if they are cleared by an independent medical body.

Speaking during Monday's 'Champs' launch at the stadium, Wehby expressed concern that in the past athletes might have been thrown back into competition before recovering from injuries sustained at the championships.

“If a child is stretchered off they need to be certified by an independent panel to say 'yes, they can run again',” he said.

“While I believe in recovery, I don't believe a child should be injured and then I see them running a 4x400m the next day,” the GraceKennedy Group chief executive officer added.

Wehby's comments come amidst the long-held view that some coaches and medical personnel assigned by schools have been culpable in the abuse of young athletes for the sake of garnering points at the Boys' and Girls' Championships.

In response to queries from journalists at the launch, ISSA President Keith Wellington said the association will be exploring Wehby's recommendation, even while he noted that having independent doctors at the championships is not a novel concept.

“What we may have to do — I think it's a worthwhile suggestion, by the way — is to, once someone [visits] the sick bay, we would ask that they [independent doctors] sign off if the person can compete in another 24 hours, another 48 hours, or what have you,” he said.

“I think we are doing a lot to protect them [high school athletes], but one of the things is that we cannot micro-manage a school team. We have the rules in place that guide what happens, but at the end of the day, a lot of it comes down to medical advice. So we will take advice from our own medical doctors as to whether or not the students should be able to compete rather than the medical advice from the school team,” Wellington continued.

The annual Boys' and Girls' Championships was cancelled in 2020 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and staged behind closed doors at the stadium last year as part of restrictions to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. Edwin Allen High and Jamaica College won the respective girls' and boys' titles last year.

In heralding the return of spectators, Wellington said the association will make accommodation for 3,500 people in the grandstand and 16,500 in the bleachers each day. The seating capacity of the stadium is estimated to be 28,000.

The ISSA president said tickets will be available for online purchase starting 12:00 pm today at www.tickets.issasports.com. He said those without online access will be able to buy tickets from yet-to-be-confirmed physical outlets as of March 28.

Wellington noted that the easing of Government's measures to fight the spread of the virus will allow fan attendance regardless of an individual's COVID-19 vaccination status. However, he encouraged spectators, athletes and officials to be vigilant against virus spread and stick to mask wearing, physical distancing, hand washing and hand-sanitising practices.

Minister of Sport Olivia Grange said she expects another successful staging of the five-day championships given ISSA's track record.

“The attention to detail in the planning and execution of the championships last year inspired confidence, and if any sport organiser could host an event with spectators it would be ISSA,” she said.

Wehby told the audience that in a commemorative gesture to GraceKennedy's 100th anniversary, the company is pledging educational grants valued at $100,000 to the winners of each 100m final during the championships. Similar grants will be offered for the winners of each 4x100m relay final.

“Champs is a critical part of youth and sport development in Jamaica. This is not an expense, this is an investment, and we are confident at GraceKennedy and as a nation, we are going to see the returns on this investment,” Wehby added, in reference to GraceKennedy's $88-million sponsorship for this year's championships.