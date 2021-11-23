Atkinson helps London Roar to ISL win in Netherlands

Jamaica's champion swimmer Alia Atkinson maintained her rich vein of form at the third edition of the International Swimming League (ISL), as London Roar toppled rivals for their first win in play-off action in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Atkinson, who registered two wins and a second-place finish in her first taste of play-off action for this season last week, followed up that performance with another crucial win in the 4x100m medley relay and two second-place finishes in the 50m and 100m breaststroke, respectively.

Those points proved valuable in London Roar's decent victory over defending champions Cali Condors in the two-day play-off at Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion over the weekend.

London Roar tallied 534.5 points, 60 points more than Cali Condors, who ended with 474.5 points. LA Current (438.5 points) were third with Hungarian club Team Iron in fourth on 324.5 points.

There have now been four different match winners in the play-offs, which makes for an interesting build-up, as the eight teams battle for a spot in the Grand Finale set for late next month.

Atkinson got her schedule under way on Saturday's opening day, locking horns with American rival Lilly King of Cali Condors in what was always expected to be a hotly contested the 50m breaststroke.

Despite her tidy start, Atkinson, the world short course record holder at 28.56 seconds, couldn't shake King's challenge and had to settle for second in 29.54secs behind her young counterpart, who stopped the click in 29.36secs.

Team Iron's Ida Hulkko was third in 29.84secs.

King's win also saw her becoming the winningest swimmer in the event this season, having now won it four times with Atkinson and Aqua Centurion's Arianna Castiglioni both recording three wins.

Atkinson, 32, returned shortly after to join the customary trio of Kira Toussaint, Marie Wattel and Emma McKeon in securing one of London Roar's two relay wins on the day, which laid the platform for the match win on Sunday.

The fearsome quartet again left rivals in their wake in the 4×100m medley relay, with Atkinson executing a fantastic breaststroke leg of 1:03.53 minutes in the team's winning time of 3:46.28 minutes. Cali Condors (3:47.44) and LA Current (3:49.26) took the minor placings.

That win earned Steven Tigg's London Roar 30 massive points and saw them opening up a 49.5-point lead to end the day.

Another much-anticipated showdown between Atkinson and King in the 100m breaststroke again saw the 24-year-old American finishing tops in 1:03.35 minutes to maintain her unbeaten record in the event this season.

Atkinson, a five-time Olympian, who also holds the short-course record of 1:02.36 minutes in the event, produced a spirited display for second in 1:04.11 minutes. LA Current's Kotryna Teterevkova (1:05.02) was third.