Alia Atkinson's run as Jamaica's champion swimmer may not have ended with the much-anticipated silverware at the 15th FINA World Short Course Championship yesterday, but there was still much to celebrate.

What started out as a three-year-old merely learning to manage herself in the water to break the stereotype around Jamaicans not knowing how to swim blossomed into an impressive career which spanned well over a decade including in excess of 140 medals and numerous other awards.

Even as the curtains came down on her era in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), yesterday, Atkinson used the opportunity to pass the mantle on to three of Jamaica's next generation of stars — Keanan Dols, Sidrell Williams and, in particular, 17-year-old Zaneta Alvaranga.

Her job is now done and dusted and a rich legacy is left for others to follow.

The 33-year-old Atkinson had led Jamaica's swimming with much grace, delight and determination, that the absence of an elusive Olympic medal is not enough to rub the sheen off what was a remarkable journey, which officially started at age 15.

Though the five-time Olympian placed fourth in the women's 100-metre breaststroke final yesterday, she exited the temporary 25m pool inside the Etihad Arena filled with pride and head held high knowing she accomplished all that she had set out to.

She clocked 1:04.03 minutes behind China's Qianting Chang (1:03.47), Sweden's Sophie Hansson (1:03.50) and Ireland's Mona McSharry (1:03.92).

“Not the meet I hoped for, but I am happy to say I finished every ounce of swimming talent God gave me; the bottle is now empty. Many times, I wanted to quit but I saw it through to the end.

“It has been a roller-coaster of fun and not so fun moments, but I've always remembered to make memories and let go of the negatives of the day,” Atkinson, who was disqualified from the 50m breaststroke on the opening day, shared on her Instagram page.

Having conquered the many odds against her to check all the boxes of placing Jamaica on the world map of swimming, advocate for the improvement of infrastructural support for swimming in Jamaica and realise her full potential, Atkinson expressed satisfaction with how things panned out.

“I must admit that I'm glad I fought through 20-something years. I wouldn't trade this journey for anything,” the bubbly personality, who was the first black woman to win a world swimming title in 2014, said.

“I get to retire with two world records in tact,” Atkinson said of her 28.56secs and 1:02.36 minutes 50m and 100m World Short Course breaststroke records.

“That is something that I never thought would happen and this last race reminded me of just how remarkable my career was. Thanks to everyone who supported me, cheered for me and followed me these past decades,” she added.

Of her 140 medals won in FINA competitions, 78 are gold, 28 silver and 34 bronze, to go along with her three Jamaican Sportswoman of the Year awards in 2014, 2017, and 2018.

In October 2018, she received the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander for outstanding representation of Jamaica in the field of swimming and a year later was inducted into the Texas A&M Lettermen's Association's Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Atkinson was also inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States of America, and was last month conferred with an honorary doctor of law degree from The University of the West Indies, Mona, in recognition of her sporting achievements.

Meanwhile, Alvaranga, who was making her dream debut at this level alongside her hero Atkinson, also ended the seven-day championship on a high, placing second in her 50m freestyle event.

Alvaranga reacted slowly off the blocks from lane five in heat six, but displayed strong underwater technique to match strides with the leaders at the turn in third and closed well in a driving finish to stop the clock in 26.18 seconds.

Chole Farro of Aruba won in 26.13secs, with Morocco's Imane Elbarodi (26.32secs) third. None of the three times made the final.

Alvaranga placed 44th overall out of 89 swimmers.

“It was a fun learning experience. I gained a lot from being around Alia and my other teammates and seeing other world-class swimmers in action,” Alvaranga told the Jamaica Observer.

“Alia told me more about how to control my nerves and pretty much how to enjoy the experience which was very encouraging, knowing that while we are here to swim hard and fast, she took the time out to share her experiences with me,” the young sensation added.