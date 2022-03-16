Atletico blunt toothless Man Utd to make Champions League 'quarters'

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (AFP) — Atletico Madrid drove the final nail in the coffin of a miserable season for Manchester United as Renan Lodi's header sent the Spanish champions into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

In another game on Tuesday, Darwin Nunez headed home in the 77th minute as Benfica stunned Ajax to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, winning the second leg of their last-16 tie 1-0 in Amsterdam to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

The Portuguese side had not managed a single attempt on target until Uruguayan striker Nunez beat goalkeeper Andre Onana to Alex Grimaldo's free-kick and headed in to silence the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ajax, who had dominated the first half, could not recover from that blow and go out while two-time European Cup winners Benfica look forward to Friday's draw for the quarter-finals.

Having sent Barcelona packing in the group stage, they will now appear in the last eight for the first time since 2016.The Brazilian full-back headed in unmarked at the back post four minutes before half-time to end United's last chance of silverware this season as their drought without a trophy since 2017 goes on.

Meanwhile, United now face an uphill task just to get back into the Champions League next season as an under-performing squad filled with star names sits fifth in the Premier League.

Atletico's own struggles to break into La Liga's top four this season have shown up their limitations.

But the experience of Diego Simeone's men in the Champions League knockouts shone through as they comfortably saw the game out to reach the last eight for the sixth time in the last nine seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo had consistently been the scourge of Atletico in the Champions League, twice landing the ultimate blow in final defeats to Real Madrid and scoring a hat-trick for Juventus to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit at this stage three years ago.

However, Simeone's men finally got one over on the 37-year-old as for the first time in his career he failed to register a shot in a Champions League game in which he played the 90 minutes.

Anthony Elanga came off the bench to salvage a 1-1 draw for United in the Spanish capital three weeks ago, and the Swedish teenager had his side's best chance on 13 minutes.