Atomica blows away field to land Thornbird Stakes feature

Atomica, from the stables of Gary Subtarie, staked her credentials well for the upcoming Classic series of races after an emphatic win in the $1.75-million Thornbird Stakes feature race at Caymanas Park on Saturday.

Travelling seven furlongs (1,400m) in the native-bred three-year-old Graded Stakes event, Atomica, ridden by Dane Dawkins, crippled rivals in deep stretch to win by an ever-increasing 7 ½ lengths to register her third-consecutive win from as many starts. The chestnut filly won in a time of 1:27.0.

It was the perfect stat for Atomica at the off as the Nuclear Wayne–Honkeytonkville offspring sat comfortably in second place behind Hotline Stakes winner Prncsshootingstar (Shane Ellis) down the backstretch.

Atomica maintained her gallop well until approaching the distance when she joined Prncsshootingstar for a brief battle before hitting the front full of running in deep stretch.

With a couple of cracks from the whip from Dawkins, Atomica accelerated and powered home to win the second leg on “Road to the Triple Crown” race for fillies.

Champion two-year-old from last season Golden Wattle, ridden by Tevin Foster, finished second while the Dane Nelson-ridden Silent Mission came on for third place in the end. Splits for the race were 23.2 x 47.0x 1:11.4.

“I was pretty comfortably throughout the race. She ( Atomica) broke well and she was relaxed and travelling well behind Prncsshootingstar. Leaving the three-furlong marker, I already had Prncsshootingstar covered and so I was looking back to see if there were any horses coming, but when I turned for home, I didn't see anyone. She is a nice filly with scope for improvement,” Dawkins said.

It was the second winner on the day for both Subratie and Dawkins as the duo had teamed up with K D Rocket to win the fifth race over the straight course.

Also with two winners on the programme were trainer champion trainer Anthony Nunes and Nelson.

Nunes winners included Horse of the Year Further and Beyond who won the $1.2-million Saint Cecelia Cup, a three-year-old and upward Open Allowance event over six and a half furlongs (1,300m).

Ridden by Robert Halledeen, Further and Beyond ( Blue Pepsi Lodge–Rumble) came off the pace to beat I've Got Magic (Trevor Simpson) and Duke (Paul Francis), in that order, by 4 1/2 lengths in a time of 1:19.3.

Nunes' other winner was Bugatti, ridden by Foster, in the fourth race on the round course at five furlongs.

Nelson was successful aboard Storm in the third race for trainer O'Neil Markland and Den Street in the eighth race for trainer Jason DaCosta.

Racing continues today when the colts and geldings will at on centre stage for the 29th running of the Prince Consort Stakes over seven furlongs. First post is at 12:35 pm.

— Ruddy Allen