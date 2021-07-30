Australia hoops blow as Baynes ruled out of Olympics

Australia hoops blow as Baynes ruled out of OlympicsFriday, July 30, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Australia suffered a blow to their men's basketball gold medal hopes yesterday with Toronto Raptors star Aron Baynes ruled out of the rest of the Olympics with a neck injury.
The triple Olympian picked up the problem in the second half of the Boomers' three-point win over Italy on Wednesday in Saitama and was taken to a local hospital for tests.
He is expected to recover, but not in time to return to the court in Tokyo.
“I am really disappointed that I can't continue in the Olympics,” he said in a statement.
“I along with the rest of the team have been working so hard in our quest for an historic Olympic medal and I am gutted that I can't complete the journey with the boys. But I have every confidence that they will get the job done.”
Third-ranked Australia have never won an Olympic gold, but believe that with other NBA players like Patty Mills and Joe Ingles in their ranks they have enough firepower to break the drought in Japan.
Head Coach Brian Goorjian said he remained confident in the team's chances.
“Aron is a big part of our team and we are all hurting for him, but we have great depth in our squad and I have every confidence in the 11 remaining players,” he said.
“We will all stay focused on the task ahead.”
Australia's next pool game is against Germany tomorrow.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy