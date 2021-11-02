They're back!

While local authorities plan to verify the vaccination status of fans wishing to attend the Reggae Boyz World Cup football qualifier against the United States on November 16, they will not be able cross-check those who were vaccinated overseas.

The Jamaican Government and the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) jointly announced yesterday that an online portal, referred to as the event authorisation system, will allow people 18 years and older who are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to buy match tickets online.

The system is expected to be activated at 7:00 am tomorrow and is to facilitate applications on a first-come-first-serve basis.

During yesterday's virtual press conference Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said his ministry “will verify the authenticity of the vaccination cards” using its “online database” to mitigate illegitimate requests. He said applicants will have to prove they had been vaccinated at least two weeks prior to match day.

However, when contacted by the Jamaica Observer last evening, both JFF President Michael Ricketts and Tufton conceded verification might not be possible for all applicants.

“They [foreign applicants] will have to present their credentials, including their Government-issued ID and vaccination cards. We can't validate their cards, and it's the same thing for Jamaicans who did their vaccination overseas,” Ricketts explained.

He added: “We took the liberty to block about 500 seats [for US supporters wanting to purchase tickets], but based on information coming from US Soccer [Federation] they are estimating that there may be about a 100 people. So if after a week there is no indication that they will purchase all 500 then we will be permitted to sell what is left to the locals.”

Tufton said allowing fans inside sporting venues is for now a project under construction.

“It's a pilot; it's not necessarily going to be foolproof, but we will try to make it that way. Over time, with the QR code [electronic vaccination passport], we will be in a position to provide a better system,” he told the Observer.

“Those who have made the effort and have understood the message and responded to the message to go out and protect themselves and, by extension, their families and workplace and their sporting environment, should no longer be grouped with those who have not,” Tufton said during the press conference.

Though the National Stadium has a seating capacity of roughly 28,000, only 5,000 tickets will be sold as part of the Government's efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

Ricketts said 4,000 Bleachers tickets ($2,000 each) and 1,000 Grandstand tickets ($7,700 each) will be available for purchase. Organisers said there will be mask-wearing and physical distancing requirements on match day.

Up to October 23, health ministry data showed just over 360,000 people in Jamaica had been fully vaccinated.

Speaking at the press conference, Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie said there will be no selling of tickets at physical locations.

“There will be no selling of tickets at ticket locations across the country. No ticket will be allowed to be sold at the National Stadium. The event authorisation system which has been developed specifically for the purpose will be used to facilitate persons wishing to attend the game… there will be no preferential treatment for anybody,” he said.

“The app is a game changer and we believe it will help to manage various [other] events. I am hopeful and I am positive that we will not have any real issue with the system,” McKenzie added.

Minister of Sport Olivia Grange said the imminent return of football fans inside the National Stadium is a step towards a wider roll-out.

“We are using this event to signal a very significant change on how we will manage sporting events going forward. My ministry has been advocating for, and working with various sport federation towards the safe resumption of sports in Jamaica,” she noted.

In the Jamaica's Reggae Boyz's two previous home qualifiers — which were contested behind closed doors as per government protocols — they lost 0-3 to Panama and ended 0-0 with Canada.

The Jamaicans are sixth in the eight-team final round of Concacaf qualifying with five points from six matches.

Mexico lead with 14 points, ahead of United States (11), Canada (10), and Panama (eight) Costa Rica (six), El Salvador (five), and Honduras (three).

The teams in the round robin, home-and-away format are vying for three direct places to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Finals. The team that finishes fourth will be involved in an intercontinental play-off for another spot.