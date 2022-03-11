PHOTO: NKRUMAH BONNER CENTURY

Nkrumah Bonner of West Indies celebrates his century during the third day of the first Test versus England at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login