Azar, Dibbs rule supreme at All Jamaica Junior Tennis Championships

DANIEL Azar and Katherine Dibbs captured the boys' and girls' 18-and-under singles titles, respectively, at the 2021 All-Jamaica Junior Tennis Championships that ended at the Eric Bell Tennis Centre on Wednesday.

Azar, who was winning the boys' 18 and under singles for the first time, defeated unseeded first-timer Stefan Rumble in a hard-fought three-setter, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, which lasted for two hours and 20 minutes.

Second-seeded Azar breezed into the final when he knocked out third-seeded Delano Reeves 6-1, 6-2, while Rumble came from a set down to eliminate top seed Jairdan Gibbs in a hard-fought three-setter, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile, it was a good tennis week for top seed Dibbs, as after capturing the All-Jamaica Senior Championship singles crown, she completed the double by defeating unseeded Julie Madden 6-3, 6-2.

In the semi-final Dibbs got by fourth seed Courtney Chin 6-0, 7-6 (tie-breaker 7-3), while Madden beat unseeded Moesha Fox 6-2, 6-3.

Azar captured his second title in the championships when he battled from a set down to beat unseeded Jairdan Gibbs 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in over two hours in the final of the boys' 16 and under singles.

Azar had beaten Phillip Lambert 6-1, 6-1, while Gibbs also won handsomely 6-1, 6-0 over unseeded Kyle Forrester in their respective semi-finals.

The girls' 16 and under singles was won by second-seed Courtney Chin, who defeated unseeded Savannah Taylor 7-6 (8-6 tie-breaker) and 6-1. Chin had beaten Julie Madden 6-3, 6-2, while Taylor easily got past top seed Thandie Sampson in their respective semi-finals.

Fourth seed Kyle Clarke defeated second seed Daniel Moe 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 (tie-breaker) to win the boys' 14 and under singles title. In their respective semi-finals, Clarke ousted unseeded Mackaiba Thomas 7-5, 6-0, with Moe winning in three sets, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 against Joseph DePeralto.

Savannah Taylor, seeded second, won the girls' 14 and under singles final when she beat Jade Fearon 6-1, 7-5. In the semi-final, Taylor beat Rachel Anderson 6-3, 6-3, while Fearon got past Shadae Parkinson 6-4, 2-6, 11-9 in the super tie-breaker set.

Top seed Malique Adlam defeated unseeded Michael Nickle 10-7 to win the boys' 12 and under singles. Adlam beat Nasry Robinson 10-7, while Nickle beat Aiden Robinson 10-9 in semi-final action.

Second seed Jade Pearson defeated unseeded Xnya-Mille Brown 10-2 to win the girls' 12-and-under singles. Pearson beat Azariah Daniels 10-3, while Brown gained a walkover from top seed Dacia Douglas in their semi-finals.