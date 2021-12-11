Azerbaijan, Barbados women star in WIM Deb Richards-Porter Online Chess tourney

Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Malak Ismayil from Azerbaijan won the Woman International Master (WIM) Deborah Richards-Porter Ladies Online International Chess Tournament played on December 4 and 5.

This two-day event consisted of seven rounds instead of the usual six and was played in two sections, the U2100 and the U1200 rated sections.

WCM Ismayil excelled in the event finishing with six of seven points only losing to Nino Kordzadze from Austria, who came third on tie-break on 5.5 of seven points. Second place went to WCM Sabina Rzali also from Azerbaijan, who also finished with 5.5 of six points.

The top U2100 Jamaican player was Kahli Campbell who finished fifth on tie-break with four of six points.

In the U1200 section, Barbados Hannah Wilson won convincingly with a perfect seven of seven points. Salvadora Maria Rojas Mora form Costa Rica finished second on tie-break with six of seven points, while Jamaica's Victoria Salazar finished third, on tie-break, also with six of seven points.

The top high school performance was turned in by Immaculate Conception Prep School with 35 combined points, followed by St Andrew Prep School with 28.5 points and St Andrew High School with 7.5 points.

This fifth staging of the annual WIM DRP Ladies Chess Tournament is named in honour of Jamaica's most decorated female chess player, WIM Richards-Porter.

The event was open to female players internationally, and was played online via the chess.com platform, with a time control of 15 minutes, with five-second increments.

“I wanted to create a space in which like-minded girls could enjoy the sport, and on a subconscious level, recognise that chess is not just for boys,” said WIM Richards-Porter.

Twelve countries participated in the competition including Austria, Azerbaijan, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Guyana, Kenya, Trinidad & Tobago, Mauritius, Romania, USA, and Jamaica.