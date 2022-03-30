Bailey appeals for fan support against Honduras

Jamaica will close out their failed Qatar World Cup campaign with a game against Honduras at the National Stadium in Kingston today, starting at 8:05 pm.

But, while many see the game as a dead rubber, Leon Bailey sees it as a new beginning for the Reggae Boyz as they look to resurrect and reconstruct the team from the ashes of a campaign that failed to really get going from the onset.

“It is definitely important [to get a win]. I believe that we are building something that I can see a lot of positives in right now,” he said.

Bailey does not expect a quick fix, but is of the view that the pieces of the puzzle are in place and just need to be patiently fitted together.

“It's gonna take time, but I believe we have the mentality right now and a plan to move forward which is important. Hopefully, with the game [today], we can once again show a great performance at home and hopefully win the game. So let's see how that goes, but I am excited to say that it is looking good for us.”

The Aston Villa player says that he is prepared to give it 100 per cent, regardless of who is in charge as the head coach. Paul Hall has been put in charge on a temporary basis after Theodore Whitemore was fired mid-campaign.

“I am just trying to be there for the team and enjoy the football that I am playing and try to help the players as much as possible. That's what I'm there for. That's my reason for being there, trying to uplift the nation. So whether it's Paul Hall or whichever coach, that's what my agenda is always going to be,” he stated.

Bailey did state that Hall has made him feel valuable and useful within the current set-up, something which he really appreciates.

“Obviously, for me to enjoy the game I need to feel comfortable, and I do really feel comfortable with him being there — the motivation that he gives and the leadership role that he asked me take on. Those are stuff that I am about, and I'm confident that we can move forward in a positive light.”

With nothing left to play for but pride tonight, Bailey has appealed to the fans to continue to support the Reggae Boyz in whatever way they can.

“I can understand why the fans are not showing up so much anymore, because over the years it hasn't been great. But I can definitely say that things are getting better, and we will do everything possible to be able to get the national team where they need to be, like they were back in the day and, hopefully, have the real support from everyone again.”

And, while he dreams of a sea of golden jerseys in a capacity-filled stadium, Bailey knows that it will be a long journey back to the days of 1998.

“First we have to gain that back from them by performing and give them something to want to come to the stadium. So I'll say, still show your support at home or at the stadium, but we'd prefer you be at the stadium, but we are definitely going to do everything possible to gain that trust and everything back for the fans.”

When Jamaica and Honduras met in the first round of qualification, the Reggae Boyz ran out 2-0 winners in San Pedro Sula.

— Dwayne Richards