Bailey delights in UTEP student-athlete honour

Former St Jago High School athlete Sean Bailey is basking in glory after he was named University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Athletics Student Athlete of the Year on Monday.

The psychology major, who completed his degree at the end of the fall semester last year, was delighted with the recognition he received and also that given to his Coach Davian Clarke.

“It's a great feeling to know all my hard work was recognised and also the work of my coach,” he said.

With his collegiate career nearing its end, Bailey is looking to make a big impression on potential sponsors in the next few weeks.

“The plan is to string together a series of 44's, so I can get signed by a shoe company,” he revealed.

Bailey said that he is in great shape and is looking to make the most of the rest of the season.

“This is the best shape I have been in my whole career. I am just looking forward to closing out the season healthy.”

With one Indoor Conference title in the 400m under his belt, the Spanish Town native is looking to add the Outdoor title when he competes at Conference USA (C-USA) which will be hosted by Middle Tennessee University in Murfreesboro, next weekend.

“I have won the Indoor Conference finals before, but not outdoors. Winning conference next weekend would be a great accomplishment, but the goal is just to contribute as many points to my team so we can win.”

Even with a personal best of 45.19s in the 400m and a desire to go below the 45 seconds mark, Bailey has not set a time that he wants to achieve in the one lap event this season.

“I don't have a particular time I want to run this season. I just want to stay injury free,” he said.

The path that Bailey takes at the end of his collegiate career will be determined after consultation with Coach Clarke who was an outstanding Olympian for Jamaica and whose guidance has been immense in the career of the 23-year-old runner.

“I am going to discus with my coach about moving forward after NCAA. His guidance has been very important. He has taught me that patience is a must and I've learned a whole lot from him.”

Clarke is famous for sensational 4x400m relay performances at the Commonwealth Games, World Championships and Olympic Games for Jamaica, where he won multiple medals and Bailey revealed that his coach wants him to do even more.

“His goal is for us to surpass him in our achievements,” he disclosed.

Added to that, is the fact that he is the younger brother of Jamaican Olympic legend, Veronica Campbell-Brown, but Bailey is taking it all in his stride as he looks to chart his own path.

“I feel no pressure at all. I am just focused on improving myself and fixing the small things in my race. Making the Jamaican Olympic team is the goal for the season,” he concluded.

Bailey's season's best of 45.46s in the 400m currently has him currently ranked number one among Jamaican males and he also has a new personal best of 20.99s run recently in New Mexico.

— Dwayne Richards