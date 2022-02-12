BANG, BANG!

Cardel Benbow returned to his spiritual football home at Waterhouse Football Club this season, after a stint at Mount Pleasant FA, and has hit the ground running.

The striker has had four good performances so far this season and has found the back of the net in the last two games.

The former St George's College Manning Cup standout has brought a wealth of experience to Waterhouse's front line at just the right time.

Benbow is delighted to be back at the Drewsland-based club and he showed just how much on Sunday when he bagged a brace in their 4-0 thumping of former champions Portmore United.

“It's great to be back at home at Waterhouse. I enjoy every moment since I've been here. The guys welcomed me back home as a family and everything is going great there,” he said.

The two goals against Portmore have taken his tally to three goals for the season but he intends to get many more goals this term.

“On the training ground I am always practising my finishing, that is my main focus right now. I want to make a mark this season,” he disclosed.

Benbow said that Gayle has entrusted him with the responsibility of guiding the younger players within the squad.

“With my experience, the coach gave me that role to have everyone on the same page. I always go out there and stick to the task and whenever everything is not going good, we try to motivate the young players to stay in the game and work with the instructions he give us.”

Four wins from four games has Waterhouse top of the table on goal difference as they lead Mount Pleasant by a single goal and with their rivals so close on their tails, Benbow and his teammates will not be resting on their laurels.

“We have gotten into our comfort zone now, but we have a lot more to work on, so we just have to take each game at a time and just focus on our game plan that the coach gave us.

“We have to continue working hard, stay disciplined and follow the instructions of the coach,” he said.

— Dwayne Richards