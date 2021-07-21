Bangladesh's Tamim defies pain to set up Zimbabwe ODI whitewash

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AFP) — Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal defied a knee injury to score 112 and set up a five-wicket victory and a 3-0 one-day international whitewash of Zimbabwe yesterday.

The hosts posted 298 in 49.3 overs and the visitors reached 302-5 with 12 balls to spare at an overcast Harare Sports Club.

Tamim missed the one-off Test against Zimbabwe earlier this month because of the injury, but played in all the ODI internationals, saying he could “manage” the pain.

After scoring 20 and being out for a duck in the first two matches, the skipper let loose at the third attempt, scoring at a rate of more than a run a ball to record his 14th ODI century.

He faced 97 balls in a 149-minute stand and struck eight fours and three sixes before becoming one of four Bangladeshis caught by wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva, off a Donald Tiripano delivery.

Tamim will miss three Twenty20 Internationals against Zimbabwe, starting on Thursday, and also home T20 series against Australia and New Zealand after being advised to rest for up to eight weeks.

He departed with the tourists on 204-3 and they seemed set for victory entering the final 10 overs, needing 51 runs from 60 balls with six wickets in hand.

An unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Nurul Hasan (45) and Afif Hossain (26) assured Bangladesh's clean sweep.

Wesley Madhevere (2-45) and Tiripano (2-61) were the most successful home bowlers and Luke Jongwe (1-44) was the other wicket-taker.

Put in to bat after Tamim won the toss, Zimbabwe exceeded the expectations of Captain Brendan Taylor by posting their highest total of the series.

The three-match series was part of the World Cup Super League, a feeder tournament that determines which seven teams, along with hosts India, earn direct qualification to the 2023 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the dates for the three T20 internationals have been brought forward to assist the broadcasters and will now be played on tomorrow, Friday and Sunday in Harare.

SCOREBOARD

Zimbabwe

R Chakabva b Taskin 84

T Marumani lbw b Shakib 8

B Taylor c Tamim b Mahmudullah 28

D Myers b Mahmudullah 34

W Madhevere c Shakib b Mustafizur 3

S Raza c Mosaddek b Mustafizur 57

R Burl c Das b Saifuddin 59

L Jongwe not out 4

D Tiripano b Saifuddin 0

T Chatara b Saifuddin 1

B Muzarabani b Mustafizur 0

Extras (lb2, w18) 20

Total (49.3 overs) 298

Fall of wickets: 1-36 (Marumani),

2-78 (Taylor), 3-149 (Myers), 4-156

(Madhevere), 5-172 (Chakabva), 6-284

(Raza), 7-294 (Burl), 8-294 (Tiripano), 9-296

(Chatara), 10-298 (Muzarabani)

Bowling: Taskin 10-1-48-1, Saifuddin 8-0-

87-3, Mustafizur 9.3-0-57-3, Mahmudullah

10-0-45-2, Shakib 10-0-46-1, Mosaddek

2-0-13-0

Bangladesh

Liton Das c Marumani b Madhevere

32

Tamim Iqbal c Chakabva b Tiripano 112

Shakib al Hasan c Chakabva

b Jongwe 30

Mohammad Mithun c Chakabva

b Madhevere 30

Mahmudullah Riyad c Chakabva

b Tiripano 0

Nurul Hasan not out 45

Afif Hossain not out 26

Extras (b4, lb1, nb2, w20) 27

Total (5 wkts, 48 overs) 302

Did not bat: Mosaddek Hossain,

Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed,

Mustafizur Rahman

Fall of wickets: 1-88 (Das), 2-147 (Shakib),

3-204 (Tamim), 4-204 (Mahmudullah),

5-268 (Mithun)

Bowling: Muzarabani 8-0-43-0, Chatara 8-0-

56-0, Jongwe 7-0-44-1, Tiripano 7-0-61-2,

Madhevere 10-0-45-2, Raza 5-0-23-0, Burl

3-0-25-0

Result: Bangladesh win by five wickets

Series: Bangladesh win 3-0

Player of the match: Tamim

Player of the series: Shakib

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Iknow Chabi (ZIM), Marais

Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)