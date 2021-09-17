Barcelona approve €765-m budget for 2021-2022

Barcelona approve €765-m budget for 2021-2022Friday, September 17, 2021
|
BARCELONA, Spain (AFP) — Barcelona yesterday approved a budget of 765 million euros for the 2021-2022 season, the club said.
“An operating budget of 765 million euros for the 2021/22 season has been approved,” Barca said in a statement after a board meeting.
Barcelona had intially forecast revenues of 791 million euros for the 2020/2021 fiscal year.
However, this had been based on the assumption that fans would return to stadiums last December, post-pandemic, which ultimately did not happen.
On Thursday, the board of directors also approved “the close of the fiscal year for the 2020/21 season, with a loss of 481 million euros”.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta had already announced these losses during a press conference he gave in August to explain the departure to Paris Saint Germain of Argentine star Lionel Messi.
At the time, Laporta also acknowledged the club's significant debt, which stands at 1.35 billion euros.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy