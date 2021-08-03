Barnes, McMaster top Summer Sporting Clays Open

Shaun Barnes and Aliana McMaster finished tops at the Jamaica Skeet Club's (JSC) two-day 200-target Summer Sporting Clays Open shotgun tournament at Worthy Park Estate in St Catherine over the weekend.

The tournament, which was the first of the year due to the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic, attracted over 80 participants, with Barnes and McMaster maintaining their composure in hot and humid conditions, as well as heavy rains, which challenged shooters across the two days.

Barnes and Christian Sasso, who both represented Jamaica at the 2019 Pan Am Games, were in fine form, scoring 92 and 91, respectively, on day one, before returning on day two to post identical scores of 86 each. They were the only shooters to post scores in the 90s.

At the end of the 17-station competition, Barnes was declared the HOA (highest overall) winner, with a combined score of 178, while Sasso was the runner-up with 177.

Barnes was pleased with his performance.

“We saw a lot of fast targets, a lot of far targets and all in all I thought it was a very entertaining course, and as a result I am very happy and pleased with my performance and look forward to shooting courses of similar nature in the near future,” he said.

McMaster, who has been shooting well in recent times, posted scores of 78 and 73 for a combined total of 151. She too was also pleased with how she went about business.

“In the 200 Summer Classic I placed first in my three classes — sub juniors, ladies and E class. I was impressed by the fact that I was able to accomplish this, despite adverse conditions during the shoot,” she said.

Five shooters gained promotions after winning their classes. Mark Desnoes was promoted to A class, JJ Ralston moved up to B class, Winston Quest to C class, and McMaster to D class, while Noah Vaughn was promoted to E Class.

Chad Ziadie (175), Ray McMaster (173) and Craig Simpson (172) were the top three shooters in the A class, while Desnoes (161), Evan Thwaites (147) and Kingsley Chin (146) were the podium finishers in the B class.

The C class was won by JJ Ralston (175), ahead of Brandon Laing (162) and Ryan Chung (156), while Winston Quest (155) topped the D class ahead of Justin Samuda (151) and Anthony Desnoes (149).

McMaster's (151) was also good enough to top the E class, ahead of Gregory East (130) and Tej Banhan (116), with Noah Vaughn (140), Benjamin Jardin (136) and Lukas Tompson (123) making up the top three for the Hunters class.

McMaster also won the Ladies class, beating her mother Wendy McMaster (144) into second, with Marguerite Harris (123) third.

JJ Ralston (175) topped the junior class ahead of Mark Desnoes (161) and Noah Vaughn (140), while Aliana McMaster topped sub-juniors ahead of Tompson and Lori Anne Harris (111).