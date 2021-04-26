GOING PLACES?

Former Garvey Maceo High School runner Karayme Bartley ran a personal best 20.42 seconds (1.3m/s) on Saturday to win the 200m at the Texas Tech Open in Lubbock, Texas, the fastest time over the half lap by a Jamaican man so far this year.

Bartley, who is a senior at Texas Tech, and also attended Iowa Central Community College and the University of Iowa, improved on his previous best of 20.51 seconds and is ranked number 12 in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) rankings.

Former Jamaica College athlete Safin Wills, also of Texas Tech, was second in his first outdoor long jump with a best mark of 7.42m (1.3m/s).

Meanwhile, Wayne Lawrence of the University of Iowa won the men's 200m/400m double at the Big10 Relays hosted by the University of Illinois and which ended on Saturday, and there were also wins for Minnesota's Abigail Schaaffe in the women's 400m hurdles and the University of Nebraska's Terol Wilson in the men's triple jump.

Lawrence won the 400m in 46.72 seconds with former Kingston College runner Colin Rowe clocking 48.61 seconds.

He also took the 200m in a wind-aided 20.71 seconds (2.8m/s), while former Kingston College jumper Wilson won his first event at the University of Nebraska, taking the men's triple jump with 15.27m (1.6m/s).

Schaaffe won the women's 400m hurdles in a personal best 58.63 seconds, eighth-best of all-time at the University of Minnesota and number one in the Big10 Conference.

Her teammate, former St Andrew High runner Janielle Josephs was third in the 400m in 55.79 seconds and fourth in the 200m in a wind-aided 24.36 seconds (2.6m/s).

Former Calabar High teammates Kyle Mitchell and Warren Barrett, both of Liberty University, were first and second in the men's shot put at the North Carolina A&T University's Aggie Classic with 18.40m and 17.23m, respectively.

Former Cornwall College jumper Kobe Jordan Rhooms won the triple jump with a wind-aided 14.53m (2.4m/s).

At the John McDonnell Invitational at the University of Arkansas, Daszay Freeman was second in the 100m hurdles in a wind-aided 12.92 seconds (2.8m/s).

Former Wolmer's Boys' School runner Jeremy Farr, also of Arkansas, was fourth in the men's 400m in 47.10 seconds, and Ivan Henry of the University of Kansas was seventh in 47.40 seconds.

Henry was also second in the 200m in 21.12 (0.8m/s).

Daniel Bailey and Deandre Fyffe, both of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, had top-five finishes in the men's shot put and discus throw events.

Fyffe had a personal best 17.05m for second in the shot put and Bailey was third with 14.98m; in the discus throw, Bailey flipped the script for third with 49.17m and Fyffe fourth with 47.76m.

With the cancellation of the Penn Relays for a second-straight year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the organisers put on the Philadelphia Metropolitan Collegiate Invitational at Franklin Field.

Former Immaculate Conception High runner Jada Thomas of Villanova won the 100m hurdles in 13.91 seconds (-0.4m/s), while her teammate Roschelle Clayton was second in the high jump with an outdoors best 1.79m.

Past St Jago High athlete Tannekee Strachan, of Temple, was third in the women's triple jump with 11.73m (0.0m/s) and fourth in the long jump with 5.41m (2.0m/s), while former Jamaica College jumper Malik Cunningham of Villanova was fourth in the men's long jump with 6.84m (0.0m/s).