Batsman Blackwood looks to Sri Lanka with gusto

WEST Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood is encouraged by his personal form heading into the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka which gets underway this month.

Blackwood, the West Indies vice-captain, hit a half-century in the second and final three-day 'Best versus Best' preparation match which ended in a draw at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday.

“I'm just trying to build from the last series against Pakistan. I can say for sure that these two outings that I had out in the middle felt very good. I batted some balls, and that's the most important thing,” the 29-year-old attacking middle-order batsman said.

Batting first, the side led by Test Captain Kraigg Brathwaite made 326-6 declared with Shai Hope contributing 71 before retiring. Brathwaite, who also retired, struck 58. Pace bowler Jayden Seales took 3-37.

Blackwood's team replied with 268 as left-hander Raymon Reifer top-scored with 62 not out. Rahkeem Cornwall (54) and Blackwood (50) supported with useful knocks, while pacer Alzarri Joseph and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican grabbed 4-48 and 3-48, respectively.

Batting a second time, Brathwaite's team declared on 46-4 before Blackwood's unit ended their second innings on 57-1.

On the West Indies team's last Test assignment — a drawn two-match series against Pakistan at Sabina Park in August — Blackwood sparkled on occasions but was inconsistent.

He had knocks of 22 and 55 to help West Indies win the first Test by one wicket, and added 33 and 25 in the second match which Pakistan won by 109 runs. As has happened at times throughout his career so far, he fell victim to soft dismissals due to bad shot selection.

“I'm looking to finishing off the year [well against Sri Lanka] and once I can score some runs for my team I know our team is going to be on a high,” the confident player, who averages 30.53 with two hundreds and 15 half-centuries in 41 Tests, said.

“One thing I take very seriously is my fitness, so [after the Pakistan series] I went home and did a lot of running and a lot of physical work, and putting in some work in the nets as well. Test cricket is a hard sport so you have to be both mentally and physically fit, so I'm ready for the challenges ahead,” Blackwood said.

“I hear right now there is very hot [in Sri Lanka], and the last time we played there it was very hot as well and it was very challenging in terms of how the wicket was playing and the spin.

“I guess the guys have done their research and most of the guys playing now played during the last series there. I can safely say we have a bit of experience playing there, so we know what to expect when we land in Sri Lanka,” the Jamaican added.

After the West Indies' warm-up match from November 14-17, the teams are to meet in the first Test at Galle International Stadium, starting November 21. The second Test is to begin November 29 at the same venue.

The series is the second of six series, three at home and three away, that West Indies are scheduled to play in the 2021-2023 International Cricket Council World Test Championship.

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican.