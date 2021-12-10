Battered Jamaica face Dom Rep in Centrobasket U-17 Champs

Jamaica will complete the first round of the FIBA Centrobasket U-17 Championship in Mexicali, Mexico, today when they play the Dominican Republic in their third Group B game at the Instituto del Deporte y la Cultura Fisica.

Jamaica lost their opening game on Wednesday night by a massive 50 points, beaten 117-67 by hosts and defending champions Mexico in the final game on the opening night of the five-day championships.

The Jamaicans, who were scheduled to play El Salvador last night, were overpowered in just about every department of the game as the hosts exploited their advantage in size and depth, outscoring the visitors 72-26 in the paint and 67-2 from the bench.

Mexico started the game with a 9-0 run and led 24-15 after the first quarter and were up 58-29 at the half.

The hosts started the second half with a 16-1 run and were cruising at 93-47 after three quarters.

London Johnson scored a game-high 40 points and seven rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Jamaica; Marcus MacDonald also got 15 points, Flawless Travers and his Holland High teammate Tyreese Williams both scored four points while Xavier Clarke and Odaine Clahar both scored two points each.

Seven Mexicans scored in double digits led by Santiago Camacho's 16 points, Victor Valdes' 14 points and Osmark Lopez who scored 13 points.

In the other Group B game on Wednesday night, the Dominican Republic beat El Salvador 114-58.

— Paul Reid