Bavuma leads from front as South Africa sweep Ireland

Bavuma leads from front as South Africa sweep IrelandSunday, July 25, 2021
|
BELFAST, United Kingdom (AFP) — South Africa c aptain Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks starred as the Proteas overpowered Ireland in the third and final T20 i nternational at Stormont yesterday to seal a 3-0 series win.
The pair's first-wicket partnership of 127 set up a 49-run victory.
Bavuma made 72 from 51 balls with six fours and two sixes, while Hendricks added 69 from 48.
David Miller chipped in with an unbeaten 36 as South Africs posted 189-2 from their 20 overs.
It was a total that was too much for Ireland, who finished on 140-9.
Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie top-scored with 27 while George Linde, Wiaan Mulder and Lizaad Williams all took two wickets each for South Africa.
