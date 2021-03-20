BCA formally backs Hope, Sanasie ticket

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Barbados Cricket Association president Conde Riley has praised Cricket West Indies (CWI) vice-presidential hopeful Calvin Hope as a “consummate professional” with a broad vision for the development of the game.

Speaking at a media conference here to formally give the BCA's backing to Hope and presidential candidate, Guyanese Anand Sanasie, Riley said Hope's trustworthy leadership and “unwavering commitment” made him ideal to serve at the highest level.

“In Calvin you will find the consummate professional, a passionate sportsman and a fierce advocate for ethical, innovative and sustainable approaches to the development of Cricket,” Riley said Thursday.

“It has never been a difficult ask for anyone to put their trust in his leadership. The fact is that good people have been doing so for years and he has always been up to the tasks.”

He continued: “I have witnessed his unwavering commitment to the development of the game over the 23 years he has spent in various administrative capacities at the BCA, consistently advocating for, creating and shepherding in the kinds of policies and practices that elevate the sport and enhance the ability of our athletes to confidently step onto the national, regional and international stages.”

Hope will go up against Dr Kishore Shallow at the March 28 elections as incumbent president Rickey Skerritt bids for re-election for a second term.

A lawyer and tourism marketing specialist, Hope currently serves as a BCA vice-president and is also a member of CWI's human resource committee.

Riley, a CWI director, said Hope brought a “nuanced perspective” to leadership which was critical.

“In Calvin you will find genuine passion and love for the game, a keen eye for talent, potential and opportunities, a deep understanding of the significant role cricket plays in the socio-economic development of Barbados and the Caribbean, and a shrewd manager who values fair, well-reasoned, substantiated debate as part of the decision making process,” Riley contended.

“These are the qualities that are required from those at the leadership table. It is why we are proud to formally nominate him for a seat at that table — as Vice President of the Cricket West Indies Board.”

In acknowledging the BCA's backing, Hope said he and Sanasie were excited by the possibilities which lay ahead for West Indies cricket.

“We see the world differently from many others around us. Where others only see weaknesses, we acknowledge them, but are far more focused on the strengths and obvious talent that abound,” Hope stressed.

“Where people see threats and challenges, we see opportunities and growth potential. Given the way we look at and value the human, intellectual and profile of West Indies Cricket, we envision a future for the game that requires a nuanced skill set, a steelier will and a pioneering spirit.

“When Anand and I consider a future born from such a vision, we become excited about the prospects for West Indies cricket.”