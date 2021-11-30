BCIC donates $200,000 towards Immaculate's track programme

British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC) recently donated $200,000 to Immaculate Conception High School's track and field team to be used towards their nutrition programme.

The donation, a release said, would help to ensure that the team remains on track nutritionally as the athletes prepare for Champs 2022.

Jhennoy Griffiths, BCIC sponsorship and public relations executive, made the presentation on behalf of his company, including the sponsorship cheque and a few water bottles to the team captains, well as the coaches and team managers.

Griffiths told the athletes, “BCIC remains committed to the youth and athletics in Jamaica; especially in these times it's crucial for students to remain active and healthy.”

Chanel Honeywell, the 17-year-old team captain, spoke on behalf of her teammates: “This will make a huge difference to the team and we are excited and thankful.” Head Coach Franz Forde echoed her sentiments and said the donation would help the team with its season preparations. “We train five days a week and nutrition is key,” he noted.

—Paul A Reid