BCIC donates $200,000 towards Immaculate's track programme

BCIC donates $200,000 towards Immaculate's track programmeTuesday, November 30, 2021
|
British Caribbean Insurance Company (BCIC) recently donated $200,000 to Immaculate Conception High School's track and field team to be used towards their nutrition programme.
The donation, a release said, would help to ensure that the team remains on track nutritionally as the athletes prepare for Champs 2022.
Jhennoy Griffiths, BCIC sponsorship and public relations executive, made the presentation on behalf of his company, including the sponsorship cheque and a few water bottles to the team captains, well as the coaches and team managers.
Griffiths told the athletes, “BCIC remains committed to the youth and athletics in Jamaica; especially in these times it's crucial for students to remain active and healthy.”
Chanel Honeywell, the 17-year-old team captain, spoke on behalf of her teammates: “This will make a huge difference to the team and we are excited and thankful.” Head Coach Franz Forde echoed her sentiments and said the donation would help the team with its season preparations. “We train five days a week and nutrition is key,” he noted.
—Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy