More to come

A possible return to the three-round format, more sponsorship, and a selection of venues featuring vaccinated fans are just a few of the components that Chris Williams has already chalked out to add more value to the Digicel-powered Jamaica Premier League (JPL).

Williams, who chairs the Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL), the body responsible for organising and managing the league, gave a synopsis of the plans for next season, following what he deemed a very successful and exciting return of the country's top football competition.

The truncated 2021 season came to an enthralling end on Saturday, with the Rudolph Speid-coached Cavalier Football Club getting by Waterhouse 5-4 in sudden death penalty after a 1-1 stalemate in full and extra time. Cavalier were claiming their second lien on the title — the youthful bunch were breaking a 40-year wait since the club's first title in 1981.

According to Williams, all objectives for the season, which kicked off in June, were largely met. Still, he believes there are areas in which they can improve and, as such, organisers will use the accomplishments from this campaign as a springboard to take the JPL to greater heights.

In fact, Williams and his team faced some scrutiny for playing all but one match day on the artificial surface at The University of the West Indies (UWI)-Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence, with the reflecting heat giving players and officials a warm time in high temperatures.

The National Stadium and Stadium East facilities were also listed as designated venues prior to the season. However, only one double-header was hosted at Stadium East.

“The main objective, first of all, was to be able to execute the league and we did that,” Williams declared.

“But we want spectators, so we are going to make a request for vaccinated spectators [to attend the games] and then secondly, we want some amount of variety in the playing venue. We definitely feel that we are going to have to look around and see where else we can execute the games,” he told the Jamaica Observer, while members of the Cavalier team celebrated in the background.

“So we will see. We are going to go back to the drawing board. Obviously these decisions come with some economic impact. And we are going to have to make sure that we can afford to make the changes and, of course, we are going to go back to our sponsors.

“Digicel had already committed for three years, so we are going to go back to all the other sponsors and get the recommitment, and we also want to do more than one round and that is another financial impact. But exciting days are ahead because football is definitely, fully and truly back in Jamaica,” he said.

When Williams and his PFJL team were named to replace the Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA) as pilots of the league, they viewed commercialisation and talent development as two critical pillars for growth of professional football in Jamaica.

The business mogul said the PFJL executed accordingly, particularly where marketing is concerned, as they hit the ground running to get the league back on course after the 2019/2020 season was declared null and void by the JFF in May last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to execute a commercially viable league and we achieved that. All the teams were sponsored, we had 19 sponsors, we had the games televised, we had great viewership on SportsMax and CVM and, also, we had significant coverage in the Jamaica Observer , Gleaner and TVJ.

“So the commercial viability of the league is clearly strengthening and then, finally, we wanted to provide some entertaining football and I think we did that. The final was just the icing on the cake,” said Williams, who is the CEO/co-founder of PROVEN Wealth Limited (PWL), one of the island's top wealth management companies.

Williams credited the 11 clubs, their players, and the officials for playing their part in ensuring the league was successfully staged amidst the pandemic.

“We had set objectives to have a safe COVID-free league and we achieved that. We didn't have any major injuries and we didn't have any significant challenges from the players, and we had a very low positivity rate.

“Our positivity rate was less than one per cent and we executed tests every week for over 15 weeks. The players operated with very responsible lifestyles and for that we are extremely proud,” he noted.

“So we have set Jamaica alive to say football is an entertaining product and the Jamaica Premier League is the leader of football in Jamaica and the Caribbean. So onto next year,” Williams ended.