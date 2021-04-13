Beckford looking for something big this season

Following a heady start to his 2021 season, Romaine Beckford is looking to soar even higher in his pet event.

The junior athlete produced a personal best of 2.20m to win the high jump at the LeGrand Stadium at the First Community Credit Union Field on February 2 and has no intentions to look back.

After opening his season the week before, with a height of 2.15m, Beckford then soared to his new personal best height and placed himself atop the list of Jamaicans in the discipline. He has since been eclipsed by senior athlete Clayton Brown, who cleared 2.23m at the Percy Beard Track on April 2, but Beckford's consistent start to the season suggests that there is more to come from the 18-year-old.

Indeed, Beckford's unbeaten start to the season has seen him rack up heights of 2.15m, 2.20m, 2.11m, 2.15m, 2.15m and 2.17m to leave him buzzing about what 2021 may have in store.

“It was a great way to start the season,” he acknowledged, while suggesting that people should expect even more.

“Just look out because there's more coming,” he said.

A dominant performer for Buff Bay High at the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, Beckford produced a double-gold-medal-winning performance in the high jump and discus in Class Two.

Always a confident athlete, the Portland native is tempering his expectations and keeping his feet grounded in what is still early times in the season.

“I am always confident in myself, but I don't want to be overconfident. I like to worry a little; it does help me out sometimes.”

The South Plains College student is already planning to be in Jamaica for the National Championships, should they be held in June, but foresees a couple of issues that he will need to sort out, ahead of making the trip.

“The thing is that when I come back, I don't know if I am going to have someone to coach me or somewhere I can train. Remember, I am from Portland,” he noted.

Beckford's main focus is representing Jamaica at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, in August, but in an Olympic year, he is also allowing himself to dream.

“The Olympic qualification height is a pretty high mark, but I am willing to do my best to see if I can get it or even get close.”