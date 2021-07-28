Beleaguered Andrew Price not worried about the axe

Five games, five losses headline the statistics for hapless Humble Lions FC who just can't seem to find their footing in the shortened Jamaica Premier League (JLP) season, powered by Digicel.

But, despite his team floundering at the bottom of the table, Andrew Price appeared unconcerned about his status as head coach. Instead, the tactician is more focused on overcoming the challenges faced by his aging squad.

“I am just here doing a job. That (me leaving) is up to the executive of the club, they make that decision,” Price noted.

“Everybody is upset with where we are, but as I told people, this was going to be a very difficult season. Fifteen months we haven't played any football and we have observed all the protocols, so a lot of the teams got a head start on us.

“It's going to be very difficult to catch up, especially with aging players after fifteen months of not playing football. A lot of the teams have younger players with a lot of energy, and I think that is where we are lacking right now, we don't have the energy on the field,” he argued.

So dire is the Clarendon outfit's current situation that any thoughts of challenging for the title at the start of the season is now virtually out the window, and all that is left for Price to do is to rally his troops for the remaining five regular season games.

“We have to try and win some games. That is our objective, try to win some games for the remainder of the season and try to be as competitive as possible,” he said.

“We have to keep fighting. Football is a game of small margins and definitely Portmore used their opportunities…we didn't use ours. We need to be stronger and more competitive, especially in goalscoring areas,” the Humble Lions head coach added after their 0-3 loss to Portmore United on Sunday.

Ricardo Morris (30th), Javick McFarlane (58th), and Chavany Willis (84th) got the goals for Portmore United, who capitalised on another listless display by Humble Lions.

“It's going to be difficult, but that's what coaches' jobs are. As long as I am here, I will continue to try and push them and push them as hard as possible and hope that they can go out on the field and put in a good showing,” Price said.

Humble Lions' challenges will not get any easier as their next opponents will be the unbeaten Waterhouse FC.