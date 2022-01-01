Ben Francis Cup is no consolation cup, say coaches

After the disappointment of missing out on making it to the semi-finals of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) daCosta Cup, eight teams, led by six-time champions St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) and Edwin Allen High, will now set their sights on the Ben Francis Knockout which is set to kick off on Thursday, January 13 with the quarter-finals.

Traditionally, teams outside of the Corporate Area could play for both the daCosta Cup and Ben Francis KO and teams in Kingston for the Manning Cup and Walker Cup doubles.

However, since the inception of the ISSA Champions Cup all-island knockout, ISSA, the organisers of the competitions, have made changes where the 'double' was no longer a possibility.

The top teams would go for the main prizes, while the others who missed out at the quarter-final stages would 'settle' for the knockout cups.

However, four schools that are still in the running for the Ben Francis have said they don't see it as a “consolation cup” but rather another trophy they can win to show for their efforts.

The coaches of STETHS, Edwin Allen, Manchester High, and Cornwall College told the Jamaica Observer they were happy for the chance to go after a trophy.

On the opening day, Edwin Allen will meet Cornwall College, Munro College and Frome Technical will meet, STETHS and Vere Technical face off, while Manchester High and Christiana High will meet for a place in the semi-finals set for January 19.

While distancing themselves from the tag of “favourites”, STETHS's Omar Wedderburn told the Observer, “As long as there is a trophy to be won we are going after it, we get pumped up when there is a trophy on offer.”

Despite thumping Frome Technical 6-0 in their final quarter-final game, STETHS were edged out on goal difference by Garvey Maceo in Group Three, and Wedderburn said, “It is better to win a trophy than not to win anything at all, so we will be ready to go when the competition resumes.”

Edwin Allen's Burton said, “I think I am speaking for most coaches when I say I will never be satisfied setting an objective and don't accomplish it. The Ben Francis is another competition which will be very good to win seeing that the school has never won any of these titles, the development and accomplishments for the players are always first-hand.”

Vassell Reynolds of Manchester High said, “I don't think it is a consolation cup, all 56 teams were going for the daCosta Cup, but only one team can win it, so if you are not in a position to win the daCosta Cup why not go for the other cup,” he said. “So, for me, a cup is a cup and we are striving to put our best foot forward in an effort to win that cup.”

Cornwall College's Warren Barrett agreed with Reynolds. “I would not say it is a consolation cup at all. When the season started there were three trophies on offer...the fact now is that only the Ben Francis is on offer to us.” Cornwall College had a close loss to Manchester High, which pushed them to third place in Group Four.

“I know the boys will be disappointed after this game, but I am sure we will recover from this, go back to the training grounds and do some work, and we will get them prepared for that next game.”