Benbow's brace leads Waterhouse to 4-0 win over Portmore

CARDEL Benbow scored his first brace of the 2022 Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season as Waterhouse Football Club made it four wins on the trot with a handsome 4-0 beating of Portmore United on Sunday.

Benbow, who failed to get on the scoresheet for St Ann-situated Mount Pleasant FA last season, is gradually rounding into form at Waterhouse — with his 17th- and 55th-minute strikes leading the Drewsland-based club to their widest margin of victory over Portmore United in recent times.

Denardo Thomas (31st) and Jahvon James (34th) got the other goals for Waterhouse in the lopsided affair at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

The win ensured Waterhouse consolidated pole position on 12 points with a slightly better goal difference over Mount Pleasant FA, who also remain perfect with a similar 4-0 beating of Montego Bay United.

Portmore United remain in sixth place on four points.

Coming off a 4-1 win over Dunbeholden on last, Waterhouse were always favoured to take all three points against a Portmore United team said to be going through a rebuilding phase.

In fact, apart from a third-minute break when Zain Hylton steered a right-footed effort wide, Portmore United were completely outclassed by Waterhouse in the first half — and their problems were further compounded by a lack of quality in the defensive third.

It was one such defensive error that brought about the opening goal in the 17th minute. Portmore United's goaltender Eric Edwards struggled to clear the ball in a timely manner and was later dispossessed by Thomas who placed it on a platter for Benbow to finish in an empty net.

Poor defending again almost gifted Waterhouse a second goal two minutes later but fortunately for Portmore United, Thomas's hurried shot sailed wide of the target.

Before Portmore United could catch their collective breath Waterhouse were back in their faces as this time Thomas went a lot closer when his right-footed drive came back off the crossbar, but Benbow failed to capitalise on the rebound.

Waterhouse inevitably doubled the lead a minute past the half-hour mark when James outpaced a defender before playing a pass across goal for Thomas to tap in.

After playing provider, James was on the receiving end of a decent build-up three minutes later. A pass from Benbow sent the number 11 on his way to slip the ball through Edwards' legs in a one-on-one situation to put Waterhouse 3-0 up at the break.

The introduction of Shai Smith immediately on resumption saw Portmore United showing more signs of life in the attacking third, and Kemar Foster in goal for Waterhouse had to advance to deny Hylton five minutes in.

However, Waterhouse soon regained the momentum and later pushed further ahead when Benbow neatly collected Andre Fletcher's long pass from the back and expertly fired past the hapless Edwards.

With Waterhouse seemingly easing up, Portmore United found two openings in the latter stages. But Foster was in a defiant mood as he had no intention of relinquishing his clean sheet against his former team.

Foster first came up big, tipping Jevoun Bascoe's header over the crossbar, and minutes later went full stretch to his left to keep out Emelio Rousseau's stinging, left-footed free kick from just over 20 yards out.

Teams: Portmore United — Eric Edwards, Chevoy Watkin, Alvinus Myers (Revaldo Mitchell 53rd), Emelio Rousseau, Jahein Rose, Jahneil Wray (Jaheim Rose 46th), Deandre Cunningham (Colin Wedderburn 80th), Malike Stephens, Markland Burton (Shai Smith 46th), Jevoun Bascoe, Zain Hylton

Subs not used: Prince-Daniel Smith, Stephen Young, Taja Brown, Saneekie Burton

Booked: Bascoe (43rd), Jaheim Rose (76th), Watkin (80th)

Waterhouse — Kemar Foster, Ricardo Thomas (Kymani Campbell 59th), Ramone Howell, Rohan Beadle, Keithy Simpson, Denardo Thomas, Andre Leslie (Shevon Stewart 73rd), Cardel Benbow (Nathaniel Campbell 79th), Elvis Wilson, Andre Fletcher (Andre Moulton 73rd), Jahvon James (Devroy Grey 59th)

Subs not used: Zemioy Nash, Stephen Williams, Duvaughn Dunkley, Loxley Reid

Booked: R Thomas (8th), Wilson (90th)

Referee: Daneon Parchment

Assistant referees: Nicholas Anderson, Ojay Duhaney

Fourth official: Romaine McKnight

Match commissary: James Pearson