Bermuda pair steers Florida Scorpions to victory

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (CMC) — Vice-Captain Kamau Leverock and his Bermuda teammate Delray Rawlins produced a match-winning partnership to guide the Florida Scorpions to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Clarion County Eagles in the US Open Cricket T20 on Monday night.

Playing in Scorpions' opening Group B match of the 10-team tournament at the Central Broward Regional Park, opener Leverock struck an unbeaten 54 from 41 balls including five fours and two sixes, while fellow left-hander Rawlins hammered a 21-ball 38 not out with four sixes and a four.

The pair added 55 runs in four overs as Scorpions scored 141 for two in reply to Clarion County's 140 for six in a game reduced to 15 overs per side because of rain.

Rawlins clinched the victory with five balls to spare after scampering through for two runs off seamer James Fuller.

Earlier, Leverock helped lay a solid foundation despite the loss of captain Kyle Coetzer of Scotland for a duck off the first ball of the innings as he added 86 in 10 overs with another Scot Calum MacLeod, who made 30.

The Bermuda captain reached his half-century off 37 balls with a single off West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine.

Top-order batsman Nitish Kumar of Canada led the way for Clarion County scoring 83 from 47 balls, while William Perkins, who played a single T20 International for West Indies 13 years ago, chipped in with 33 from 21.

Scorpions will also face Samp Army, Punjab Blues and Titans Cricket Club, while Group A consists of US All Stars, Cavaliers 22 Yards, NDCC Royals, Brampton Pacers and Yankee Royals.

Last year's winners, Atlanta Param Veers, are not involved in this year's tournament in which the teams are vying for US$100 000 in prizes.

The tournament runs until December 13.