Best Daughter Ever for 'Foggy' Mullings Mem Trophy

After her second place in the recent St Elizabeth Distaff on November 13, the Vincent Atkinson-conditioned Best Daughter Ever should have no problem in putting away rivals in the $1-million Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Trophy feature event at Caymanas Park today.

The four-year-old American-bred grey filly Best Daughter Ever ( He's Had Enough–Family First) finished 4 ¼ lengths behind the impressive Make Up Artist over mile in the Distaff in a smooth time of 1:38.4. That was her first time racing at the Overnight Allowance but will report just as fit and ready for competition once again.

Before that, Best Daughter Ever reeled off two consecutive wins on her run up the ladder. Best Daughter Ever races at the Overnight level for the second time and has every chance of winning this trophy race. Javaniel Patterson will ride.

The three-year-old and upward Overnight Allowance event going one mile (1,600m) is the 11th and final race on the day with a post time of 4:55 pm. First race is at 11:10 am.

Oneofakind, trained by Anthony Nunes, and Billy Whizz, trained by Jason DaCosta, are the likely runners that could take down Best Daughter Ever here in their bid for victory.

Oneofakind seems to be rounding into form with each run, on one occasion, was just short of the frame on last when finishing fifth behind Eroy and Further and Beyond over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on November 27. Oneofakind now steps down in class to contest this trophy and could fight out this successfully as well. Robert Halledeen has been called to the saddle.

Billy Whizz defeated Santorini by 2 ¼ lengths on December 4 going seven furlongs in 1:26.1. Although Billy Whizz now faces stiffer competition, but has the class and talent to win this trophy race, especially when his run in the Jamaica Cup (Open Allowance/Graded Stakes) is taken into consideration.

In addition, trainer of Billy Whizz, Jason DaCosta has put up apprentice Matthew Bennett who claims three kilogrammes.

Other noticeable runners in the 14-horse field that could run well are Supreme Soul; Big Big Daddy; Excessive Force and Awesome Treasure.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Jamaican Storm/Star Lee/Stacysady

Race 2) Toughness/Purposely/Mighty Chelsea

Race 3) Babylike/Power Ranking/Golden Wattle

Race 4) Blood Fire/De Inevitable/Yet Again

Race 5) Ridewiththemob/My Mom Juss/Bay Commander

Race 6) Another Champion/Love Craft/Danny Marshall

Race 7) Super Duper/Hoist The Mast/Magical Mood

Race 8) Sheboom /Chennai Express/No Identity

Race 9) It's A Boy/Buff Bay/Heavenly Glitter

Race 10) Rusty/Moneyman/Khai Alexis

Race 11) Best daughter Ever/Oneofakind/Billy Whizz