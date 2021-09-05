Bethell fifty condemns Windies to heavy thrashing

BECKENHAM, England (CMC) — Barbadian-born Jacob Bethell struck a half-century to aid in a crushing 166-run defeat of West Indies Under-19s as England Under-19s cantered to a comfortable win in the opening Youth One-Day International here yesterday.

Opting to bowl first at Kent County Cricket Ground, the visitors failed to contain England U-19s who piled up 289 for nine off their 50 overs, with the left-handed Bethell hitting 69 off 73 deliveries.

James Rew chipped in with 59 and Alex Horton, 53, while Fateh Singh produced a cameo 19-ball 27 down the order.

Sixteen-year-old fast bowler Isai Thorne finished with three for 51 while fellow seamers Andel Gordon (2-45) and McKenny Clarke (2-58) picked up two wickets apiece.

In reply, the Caribbean side crumbled meekly for 123 in the 30th over, undermined by off-spinner Tom Prest who snatched five for 18 in a devastating six-over spell.

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed supported with three for 22 as West Indies U-19s declined from 90 for two in the 18th over, losing their last eight wickets for a mere 33 runs.

Anderson Amurdan top-scored for the visitors with 33 off 47 deliveries while opening partner Matthew Nandu weighed in with 21 — but no other batsman passed 20.

Bethell hit eight fours in a 41-run opening stand with Prest (14) before putting on a further 87 for the third with Rew who faced 66 balls and struck eight fours.

West Indies U-19s then enjoyed an excellent period when they snared five wickets for 55 runs to send the hosts tumbling to 204 for seven in the 40th over.

However, Horton anchored the lower order, stroking four fours and a six in a 52-run, eighth – wicket stand with Fateh Singh and a 29-run, ninth-wicket partnership with Sonny Baker (12 not out).

Amurdan then gave West Indies U-19s a decent start, striking five fours as he put on 41 for the first wicket with Nandu and 30 for the second wicket with Teddy Bishop (15).

Amurdan's demise in the 18th, bowled by Rehan Ahmed, signalled the end of the visitors' resistance.