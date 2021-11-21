Big Jule rules in Trainers' Association Trophy feature

In a commanding performance, the Ian Parsard-conditioned Big Jule easily brushed aside rivals in the $930,000 United Racehorse Trainers' Association Trophy feature event over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Ridden by Omar Walker, Big Jule ( Tapizar–Blues in the Grass) destroyed rivals by 10½ lengths in the three-year-old and upward Restricted Stakes event. The bay colt won in an impressive time of 1:55.1 after splits of 26.3 x 52.0 x 1:16.4 x 1:41.2.

Walker held Big Jule off the pace in the early part of the race as Nakamura (Javaniel Patterson) led most of the way ahead of Iannai Links (Phillip Parchment) and Sir John (Raddesh Roman). However, in one sweeping move, Big Jule rounded horses at the half-mile, turned on the pressure in deep stretch, and went on to win easily in the end.

The Anthony Nunes' pair of Bern Notice (Tevin Foster) and Santorini (Linton Steadman) came home in second and third places, respectively.

Meanwhile, trainer Steven Todd and jockeys Christopher Mamdeen and Shane Ellis posted two winners each on the 10-race programme.

Todd saddled Coralando (Robert Halledeen) in the seventh race and Special Counsel (Christopher Mamdeen) in the very next race. Mamdeen earlier won aboard Zabratone in the first for trainer Colin Ferguson for his double.

Ellis's winners were Ruds D Indian in the fifth race for trainer Patrick Fong and Sparkle Diamond in the 10th and final race for trainer Nunes.

Racing continues today with a nine-race card.

— Ruddy Allen