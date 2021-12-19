Big Jule all the way in one-mile gallop

Big Jule all the way in one-mile gallopSunday, December 19, 2021
|
BY RUDDY ALLEN
|
Although there are two trophy races to be contested on the nine-race card today, the three-year-old and upward Restricted Stakes event should draw more attention as the highly rated Big Jule returns to take on rivals going one mile (1,600m), following his impressive win on last when coming off a two-month break.
Big Jule had returned on November 20 and smashed rivals by 9 ¼ lengths going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). Big Jule ran the distance in a very impressive time of 1:55.1.
Trained by Ian Parsard, Big Juke had defeated Bern Notice, Santorini, Ianani Links, Unruly Boss, and Sir John in that order, all of whom he faces here. Only Classical Orb and Amy The Butcher in the eight-horse field weren't in that race.
The race is positioned as the seventh event on the nine-race card with a post time of 3:40 pm. First race is at 12:05 pm.
Big Jule has been busy at exercise, which suggests that the Tapizar offspring is in good nick for today's assignment. Despite high in the scale at 55.0kgs (121 lb), Big Jule has enough class and talent to put these away with the minimum of any fuss.
The Anthony Nunes pair of Santorini and Bern Notcie should once again follow Big Jule home here. While the Jason DaCosta's trio of Sir John, Iannai Links and Unruly Boss should also play their parts.
Also on tap is the Miss Ruth Trophy, a native-bred two-year-old maiden special weight event over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m), and the Royal Lancaster Trophy, a three-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance 11 event over 6 furlongs (1,200m).
Giant Wheeler, Our Angel, Roraima, and Rupunzel are the main contenders for the $900,000 Miss Ruth. Our Angel ( Savoy Stomp–Myangel) is tipped to win ahead of Roraima.
While in the Royal Lancaster, Baton Rouge is expected to lead home rivals. Sweet Majesty, T Brady and Sweetyman should run well.
Ones to watch
Race 1) Poker Star/Big Paul/Flying Bullet
Race 2) Synchroinize/Fortuneonehundred/Treasure Train
Race 3) Go Deh Girl/One Don/Big Big Daddy
Race 4) Morse Code/Fearless Vibe/Love Craft
Race 5) Sudden Flight/Gentle Giant/Lala Diva
Race 6) Itsabeautifulday/Vampire Rejection/Mamasharon Darling
Race 7) Big Jule/Santorini/Bern Notice
Race 8) Our Angel/Rupunzel/Roraima
Race 9) Baton Rouge/T Brady/Sweet Majesty
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy