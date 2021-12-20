Big Jule throws down gauntlet with impressive performance

In another commanding performance which illustrated pure class, the Ian Parsard-conditioned Big Jule took the spotlight when he easily brushed aside rivals to win the $930,000 three-year-old and upward Restricted Stakes event at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Ridden by Omar Walker, the bred-in-utero Big Jule ( Tapizar – Blues in the Grass) dealt the fairly competitive field a spanking, capturing the one mile (1,600m) event by an ever-increasing six and three-quarter of a length in an impressive time of 1:37.4 minutes, the first time travelling the distance in his seventh career race.

Big Jule was always prominent throughout the running of the race, settling just on the inside of Bern Notice (Tevin Foster) as the two battled down the backstretch. Approaching the half-mile turn, Big Jule took full control of the race and edged away from rivals in what turned out to be a one-sided affair.

With a couple of cracks of the whip from Walker, Big Jule wasted to time to get to the wire comfortably ahead of the Anthony Nunes pair of Santorini (Linton Steadman) and Bern Notice. Splits for the event were 23.2 x 47.2 x 1:11.4 minutes.

It was Walker's second win on the nine-race card as he earlier booted home Go Deh Girl for Nunes in the third race, a Restricted Overnight Allowance event over five furlongs (1,000m) round.

Jockey Robert Halledeen was not be left out of the celebration party as he took the two trophy races on offer on the day.

Halledeen, who had picked up a chance ride aboard Robert Pearson's Our Angel, drove the two-year-old bay filly to a three parts of a length win in the $900,000 Miss Ruth Trophy over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m). Our Angel won ahead of Another Wave (Tevin Foster) and Rupunzel (Oshane Nugent) in a time of 1:21.4 minutes.

Halleden then guided home T Brady, trained by Gary Subratie, in the $900,000 Royal Lancaster Trophy, a three-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance II event over six furlongs. T Brady won by one and three quarters of a length ahead of Baton Rouge (Phillip Parchment) and Sweet Majesty (Anthony Thomas) in a time if 1:13.4 minutes.

Ruth Hussey, in whose honour both races were run, said that she was grateful for the recognition from SVREL.

“I am very happy and honoured to have received this recognition from Caymanas Park. I am in the business for many, many years as I am in the breeding business at Hamden Farms and will continue as long as possible because there is no plan for retiring. I am very happy and grateful,” Hussey told the Jamaica Observer.

Also with a double on the day was leading trainer Jason DaCosta,who saddled Morse Code (Anthony Thomas) in the fourth race and Sudden Flight (Jerome Innis) in the very next race.

Racing continues on Thursday.