BIG RELIEF!

Reggae Boyz left-back Amari'i Bell has launched his season with new club, Luton Town, with a bang.

The 27-year-old English-born Jamaica international was on target in the fourth minute in his team's 1-0 over Barnsley, stunning the Oakwell crowd in the Championship fixture on Tuesday.

The win marks the second for the Hatters, who sit in seventh spot with six points after three matches in the 24-team tournament — British football's second tier after the English Premier League.

But importantly, Bell's goal ended a 58-game drought in the United Kingdom going back to March 30, 2019, when he scored for Blackburn Rovers against Aston Villa.

“It's been a long time [since I scored], I've come close. I remember last season I scored one [and] they said it was offside, but it wasn't,” said the UK-born Bell, a summer recruit for Luton as a free agent after his contract at Blackburn expired at the end of last season.

To end the fruitless spell with a winner, and so early in the season, multiplies the value of the strike, says Bell.

“It is a great achievement to score my first goal for the club and to get it so early in the campaign,” Bell told the Jamaica Observer a day after his goal-scoring exploits.

“Scoring a goal that wins the game makes it more special, because previously when I scored in games, we either drew or lost, so scoring in a victory makes the goal more valuable,” he said.

The moment of joy came when he swept home a right-wing cross from Cameron Jerome from just outside the 18-yard box with his perceived weaker right foot before wheeling away in celebration.

Bell, playing commentator for a change, recaps his moment of glory: “The ball broke down the right from a free kick and the ball was crossed in early and I arrived at the right time and made a good connection with the right foot.”

Bell, who has some five caps for Jamaica, said coming to Luton Town he had set some personal goals, which included imposing himself more in the attacking third of the pitch.

“I have some targets that I want to hit this season and that includes contributing more to the attacking third by scoring and assisting,” he noted.

By the way things are going, it would be safe to say that Bell is on course to achieve his pre-season goals.

In addition to scoring, the former Fleetwood Town defender has started all Championship games for his new club.

“I started the first three games of the campaign, and I intend to play as many games as possible this year… and having six points from nine games is a good start and we are definitely looking to build on that and see where it takes us,” he stated.

“As a team we want to improve on last season and finish higher up the table,” Bell added.

The hard-running wing-back said he has hit top form early and hopes to maintain that level throughout the rigorous English season.

“I would say I am in good form at the moment and that's how I want to continue for the whole season to be consistent with my performances.

“As I said before, there are targets I want to hit this year that I didn't make last year for one reason or another, but I am positive that I can do it this year and I will be working as hard as a I can to play as well as I can,” Bell shared.

He said that his positive start to life at Luton was aided in large measure by the warm welcome he received on arrival.

“The players and staff have welcomed me with open arms, and I have settled in very well…it's a great family club and I am just happy to be here,” Bell said.

He pointed to his matches with the Boyz at the recently concluded Concacaf Gold Cup as playing a role in his match readiness for the British season.

“It was good that I got a few games under my belt, and it definitely helped me with fitness,” Bell asserted.

He says he is now looking forward to helping his ancestral home to qualify for Qatar World Cup 2022.

“I am definitely looking to joining up with the Boyz for the World Cup qualifiers, because I think we have a great opportunity to do something special.

“I am just excited to get off and running and I can't wait to go in with that positive mindset,” Bell concluded.

Another Reggae Boy Reading captain and centre-back Liam Moore scored a late goal on Tuesday — his second in three games — but his team lost 2-3 to Bristol City at the Madejski Stadium.