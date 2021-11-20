Big showdown in Trainers' Association Trophy feature

If everything goes according to plan for powerhouse trainers Anthony Nunes, Jason DaCosta and Ian Parsard, thousands of racing fans will be in for a treat this weekend as a classical showdown is expected from their horses in the United Racehorse Trainers' Association Trophy feature at Caymanas Park today.

These trainers have accounted for six runners in the eight-horse field to contest the three-year-old and upwards Restricted Stakes event (non-winners of four for local horses, and non-winners of three for imported horses) going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Champion and leading conditioner Nunes has two runners in morning-line favourite Santorini and Bern Notice; DaCosta will saddle S ir John, Iannai Links and the much-talked about Unruly Boss, while Parsard's hope will be on the lightly raced but talented Big Jules in the race.

The race is positioned as the ninth event on the 10-race card with a post time of 4:20 pm. First race is at 11:45 am.

Santorini came from sixth position by 6 ½ lengths at the half-mile to finish second by ¾ lengths to Unruly Boss at one mile on last. Now going farther, which better suits Santorini, there could be a change in the placement order.

Nunes' Bern Notice has shown marked improvement in the latter part of his three-year-old career and is known to produce his best at two turns. He was a winner by 7 ½ lengths in a time of 2:00.3 on January 12 of this year at the distance.

DaCosta's Unruly Boss was stretched out for the first time on November 6, and was a winner by ¾ lengths ahead of Santorini over one mile. Unruly Boss meets Santorini again and is slightly better off in the handicaps but the extra furlong and 25 yards might be his undoing. Unruly Boss is fit and ready so expect him to fight until the end.

Although DaCosta's Sir John and Iannai Links are comfortable at this distance, none have the class or talent to win here.

The one that could take down Nunes' and DaCosta's charges is the talented Big Jule, who has raced only five times in his career with two victories beside his name. Returning off a 77-day break, Big Jule has been working well for this race. Big Jule has talent, and if not for various issues, would have left this grouping already. If he is fit and proper as his exercise reports indicate, then Big Jule will be there when this is being decided.

Also on tap are the Abbie Grannum Memorial Cup — a two-year-old maiden special weight event over seven furlongs (1,400m) and the Monica Todd Memorial Cup — a three-year-old and upward Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over nine furlongs and 25 yards.

Bay colt Ha Gow Siu Mei ( Sensational Slam–Gaining Traction), from the barn of Nunes, is expected to lead home rivals here. Platinum Pepsi, Pelicula and Another Brother are runners that can be considered for the exotics.

In the Monica Todd, the leading contenders are Sir Arjuhn Babu, Bay Commander and My Mom Juss. The edge is given to Sir Arjun Babu.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Tomohawk/No Identity/My Time Now

Race 2) Ha Gow Siu Mei/Another Brother/Platinum Pepsi

Race 3) Sir Arjun Babu/Bay Commander/My Mom Juss

Race 4) Unwritten Law/Morse Code/Sweetyman

Race 5) Paraiso/Another Champion/Miss HJF

Race 6) Aphelios/Baton Rogue/Will The Conquerer

Race 7) Lion Talk/Coralando/Killer Bee

Race 8) Mirabilis/Cartel/Lala Diva

Race 9) Santorini/Big Jule/Unruly Boss

Race 10) Sparkle Diamond/I Am Fred/Excessive Force