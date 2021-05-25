Big win for Burrowes, Munn-Barrow in Alliance National Amateur Golf Championship

JUSTIN Burrowes and Jodi Munn-Barrow put on a clinical display of golf prowess during the Alliance National Amateur Golf Championship at Caymanas Golf Club to be crowned national champions.

Burrowes led on all four days of the championship but Sunday's round was the most impressive as he won for the second time in three years by a whopping 20 strokes. His scorecard showed seven birdies and just one bogey. He had two birdies (holes two and six) and a bogey (#5) for a one under par 35 on the front nine, and five birdies (holes 10, 12, 13, 14 and 17) on the back nine for five under par 31 to close the round at six under par 66. His four-day scores were one over par 73, three under par 69, two under par 70 and 66 for a total of 10 under par 278.

He was particularly pleased with his performance. “Today was a great day. I felt like I was able to put everything together for once in the past four days. I drove it well, hit it well, putt it well and made a lot of crucial putts, especially coming down the stretch. That was the only real difference between today and the other days. I just want to thank my coach, parents and all my supporters because without them, this would not be possible.”

William Knibbs, the 2020 national champion who was dethroned by Burrowes, had a rough championship after posting scores of 74, 79, 70 and 75 for a combined total of 10 over par 298. He was hurt particularly by his second-day performance on hole number 10 which required six extra shots on a par four hole, which used up 10 shots overall.

He was philosophical about his tournament performance while complimenting Burrowes. “Where the performance this week in the tournament is concerned, whilst there were lots of good moments in the tournament, I made a lot of mistakes that had I been at my best, I know I would have avoided them.

“Hats off to Justin, he played really, really well. I just would have liked to have been closer to him coming into the last day but I do take some pride in knowing that I finished runner-up in this event four of the last five years, so there are always positives and negatives.”

Zandre Roye scored 70 on the final day for a total score of 303 to bag the third spot. He had scores of 76, 82 and 75 for the first three days.

Mention must be made of 15-year old Aman Dhiman who posted the second-lowest score of the championship, four under par 68 on the third day, as well as the best score for that particular day. He sent down five birdies on holes one, two, four, seven and 16 and only one bogey on hole number 10.

The top two in the Men's Senior 7-12 category were Thajae Richards for a total of 337 and Richard White, 370.

The Men's Senior 0-12 category, which was played over three days, was shared by former Cricket West Indies President Dave Cameron (245) and Tony Allison 83 (245) while Vikram Dhuman 78 (245) was third.

The Men's Super Senior 0-12 category (also played over three days) was topped by Mike Boyd (235) while George Hugh (240) and former Jamaica Golf Association President Wayne Chai Chong (240) were tied for second.

The Men's Super Senior 13 and over, with one occupant, Desmond Brown, had a three-day total of 282.

The female championship ran over three days, with Munn-Barrow posting scores of 72, 77 and 74 for a total of 223 to be leagues ahead of second-place Samantha Azan who shot 82 on the final day for a total score of 251. Third place went to Winni Lau. She shot 91 for an overall score of 271.

Champion Munn-Barrow said that she was “happy with my overall performance today. [I]was able to focus and just play the holes as they came, played a shot at a time and happy to finish with two over. Seven over for the three days so I am pleased with the overall performance and happy, once again, [that] I was able to become the national amateur champion.”

The Ladies' 13-24 category went to Valerie Grant 102 (308) followed by Suzan White 108 (324).

The juniors who competed over two days, which ended on Saturday, saw Sebastian Azan copping the boys' 14-15 category with scores of 78 and 81 for a combined score of 159. Ryan Lue bagged second spot after posting 82 and 79 (161) while Trey Williams was third 87, 79, (161).

Michael Lowe topped the boys' 16-17 category. He had scores of 85 and 87 (172). Zaniel Knight was second with scores of 91 and 89 (180) while Justin Wainwright, 116 and 124 (240), was third.