Billy Whizz, Calculus to decide Sir Howard Stakes

W ITH the ladies having their prep runs yesterday, today's 26th running of the Sir Howard Stakes marks the start of the road to the Triple Crown for the colts and geldings, and by all indications it should be a straight battle between Anthony Nunes' Calculus an d the Wayne DaCosta-conditioned Billy Whizz.

These two have shown signs that they possess some abilities which make them a cut above the rest in this non-winners of two races field and as such, should fight out the finish in the six-furlong (1,200m) contest at Caymanas Park.

This Classic prep race, which has a purse of $1.5 million up for grabs, is fittingly set to bring the curtains down on the nine-race programme at 5:10 pm.

First post is 12:15 pm.

Both Nunes and DaCosta have three runners each in the 10-horse field and both will be very confident of their chances of winning this Classic prep race.

For champion trainer Nunes, Calculus, who was fifth behind stablemate Further and Beyond in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes on December 27, represents his best shot at victory.

Calculus, piloted by Dane Nelson, was a winner on debut in November over today's distance in a time of 1:13.1. Prior to his fifth-place finish in the one-mile (1,600m) two-year-old stakes, Calculus ran an even race to place third behind stablemates Hoist The Mast and importee Go Deh Girl, also over six furlongs.

Since those three runs, the highly thought of Shivam Maharaj-owned colt has been impressive at exercise in preparation for this and as such should be sharp and ready to go — albeit coming off an almost three-month lay-up.

Nelson has been reunited with Calculus for this seasonal bow and they will not be easily beaten.

Nunes' other starters, Santorini to be ridden by Robert Halledeen and Alimony to be partnered with Linton Steadman, are both capable runners in their own right and are expected to figure prominently here for the minor placings.

Like Nunes, DaCosta's Miniature Man and Johncrowjef, to be partnered with Javaniel Patterson and Dick Cardenas, respectively, are capable runners who can only hope for a minor share here while Billy Whizz carries the fight for the stable.

The Von White-owned Billy Whizz was a no-show in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes on December 27, finishing in eighth place by 11 lengths behind Further and Beyond, but it must be noted that Billy Whizz was injured in the gates in that race and was obviously subsequently hampered his performance.

He made his seasonal debut with Omar Walker aboard on February 17 and was no-match for imported stablemate Lure of Lucy over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m), though he did maintain his gallop for a long way to the very end.

Since that run, which was clearly a blowout run for this assignment, Billy Whizz has been kept on the move at exercise and with co-champion jockey Anthony Nunes now doing the honours, an even better performance from Billy Whizz is expected.

Regnan, trained by Victor Williams, won well on his February 17 debut over five furlongs (1,000m) straight and, like the top two, has looked even better at exercise since. However, with the competition enhanced for this second outing and the journey extended it is left to be seen how Regnan will match up against these.

Phillip Feanny's King's Magician released the maiden tag at five furlongs (1,000m) round on February 6 in a slow time of 1:02.0. That is a clear indicator that he will be hard-pressed here but should garner much from the experience for easier assignments.

The same is true for the David Lee Sin-trained Money Man, who steps up to compete here after notching his first win on February 27 over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Meanwhile, Regal and Royal, conditioned by Gary Griffiths, has been holding good form but was behind Billy Whizz on February 17 — and with that one still present his best hope is to close well in the latter stages for a share of the spoils.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Stanislaus/Baltusrol/Gimmipalinka/Kappone

Race 2) Qurandero/Mighty Chelsea/Another Cookie/Buzz Assault

Race 3) Mine That Cat/Ballatelli/True Al Sky/Letters in Gold

Race 4) Unknown Soldier/Heiroffire/Sir Kel/Custer

Race 5) Secret Law/Love Me Tender/Little Red/One Squeeze

Race 6) Alexa's Star/Just Trick Me/Mamacita/Mother Nature

Race 7) Top Shelf/Salah/Tricky One/Hover Craft

Race 8) Enuffisenuff/Patriarch/Extruder/Solid Approach

Race 9) Santorini/Johncrowjeff/Calculus/Billy Whizz