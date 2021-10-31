Billy Whizz, Nuclear Noon lock horns for feature race

Sunday racing returns to the park today and will see two promising three year olds — Billy Whizz and Nuclear Noon — locking horns in what is expected to be a competitive battle for top honours in the $930,000 O & S Tack Room Trophy feature going six furlongs (1,200m) on the nine-race card.

Both horses have only met once during their career and that was in the 2000 Guineas over one mile (1,600m) on June 5 of this year. Trained by champion conditioner Anthony Nunes, Nuclear Noon came home in second place that day, while Billy Whizz, from the barn of current leading trainer Jason DaCosta, finished in fourth place. The race was won by Miniature Man, a stablemate of Billy Whizz.

After the 2000 Guineas clash, both horses went their separate ways with Billy Whizz becoming the more accomplished of the two — landing two wins and two second-place finishes from four outings.

Nuclear Noon, on the other hand, raced five times with only a couple of second-place finishes and a third spot to his name.

However, both horses are very talented, and with either runners not expecting to give up their gallops, a titanium battle for supremacy could develop in deep stretch taking the fight to the wire.

The three-year-old and upward Restricted Stakes event is the second to last race on the programme of nine races with a post time of 4:20 pm. First race is at 12:15 pm.

Billy Whizz was a winner on last going nine furlongs and 25 yards in the Royal Dad Trophy on October 9. Billy Whizz, easily turned the tables on Santorini by 4 ½ lengths in a good time of 1:54.2.

Billy Whizz is even more at home in this sprint and has a good chance of making two wins in a row. The “Wliy Coyote” Dick Cardenas remains in the saddle at 55.0kgs (121 Ibs).

Nuclear, meantime , last raced on October 19 and came home in second place by 2 ½ lengths behind impressive Secret Identity over the straight in a superb time of 56.3. Nuclear Noon is slowly finding his top form, and with a good time over this distance earlier in his career, he has another opportunity of winning.

The race is very much limited to these two runners as the other entrants — Sir John, Chandra's Law, The Genesis King's Magician, True Al Sky, and Regnant — are all with the hope for minor placings.

King's Magician and Regnant from the lot could emerge as the best runners to fill third and fourth places.

King's Magician has been holding his own in recent times with two wins from 15 starts this season and should continue to do so with a minor placing.

Regnant, for his part , had displayed early promise but has been dogged by injuries. Regnant is coming off a break of 176 days and will need the run under his girth.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Silent Cat/War Of The Roses/Daytona Belle

Race 2) Miss Cookie/Thepowersthatbe/

It'sabeautifulday

Race 3) Rupunzel/Berlino's Choice/Power Ranking

Race 4) Task Force/Gentle Giant/Mr Universe

Race 5) Justsaytheword/Sly Stalloon/Radical

Race 6) She's So Fabulous/Unwritten Law/Paraiso

Race 7) Basilicus/Princess Kyra/Danny Spud

Race 8) Billy Whizz/Nuclear Noon/Regnant

Race 9) Excessive Force/Go Deh Girl/One Don