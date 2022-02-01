Bishop, Wickham hundreds give Rising Stars winning climax

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Hundreds by Teddy Bishop and the in-form Kevin Wickham fired West Indies Rising Stars to a convincing eight-wicket victory over Zimbabwe Under-19s, as the hosts finished an otherwise disappointing ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign on a high note.

Asked to chase 257 in the 11th-place play-off at Diego Martin Sporting Complex here Monday, Rising Stars overhauled their target with four balls to spare.

Bishop, who has endured a lean run in the tournament, top-scored with an unbeaten 112 off 122 deliveries and counted 11 fours and one six while Wickham, already with two half-centuries under his belt, struck 104 off 115 balls including 17 fours.

The pair put on 194 for the second wicket after Matthew Nandu fell cheaply for one in the second over, with West Indies Under-19s having as many runs on the board.

Choosing to bat first, Zimbabwe posted a very competitive 256 for four from their 50 overs, thanks to half-centuries from the Bennett twins, David (77 not out) and Brian (62).

Connor Mitchell produced a whirlwind 42 not out off 26 balls towards the end while opener Steven Saul had earlier scored 34.

Fast bowler Johann Layne (2-44) made the early strikes to reduce Zimbabwe Under-19s to 25 for two in the seventh over before the Bennetts came to their side's rescue.

Brian first put on 55 for the third wicket with Saul who struck three fours and a six off 50 deliveries, before adding a further 102 with his brother David.

While Brian counted eight fours in an 84-ball innings, David slammed seven fours and three sixes off 105 balls.

Mitchell provided late acceleration, belting three fours and two sixes in an unbroken, 74-run, fifth-wicket partnership with David Bennett.

Zimbabwe felt they were in with a chance when Nandu perished lbw to Brian Bennett's off-spin but Clarke and Wickham took the game away from them quickly in a dominant stand.

Wickham's demise in the 35th over failed to halt the hosts' charge as Rivaldo Clarke (28 not out) combined with Bishop in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 67 to see his side home.

West Indies Under-19s missed out on title competition after finishing third in Group D of the opening round, following defeats to Australia Under-19s and Scotland Under-19s.

Forced into the Plate phase of the tournament, the hosts suffered a shock 82-run defeat to United Arab Emirates Under-19s in the semi-finals last Friday.

Scoreboard

ZIMBABWE U19s

M Welch c Sankar b Layne 10

+S Saul run out 34

*E Bawa c Wickham b Layne 9

B Bennett c wkp Bowen-Tuckett b Depeiza 62

D Bennett not out 77

C Mitchell not out 42

Extras (lb3, w19) 22

TOTAL (4 wkts, 50 overs) 256

Did not bat: T Makoni, M Schonken, T Mataranyika, M Dube, A Falao

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-25, 3-80, 4-182.

Bowling: Layne 7-1-44-2, Sankar 10-1-50-0, M Clarke 7-0-50-0, Mahase 10-

1-29-0, Nandu 10-0-27-0, Auguste 1-0-11-0, Depeiza 5-0-42-1.

WEST INDIES U19s

M Nandu lbw b B Bennett 1

T Bishop not out 112

K Wickham c Dube b Schonken 104

R Clarke not out 28

Extras (b2, lb3, w12) 17

TOTAL (4 wkts, 49.2 overs) 262

Did not bat: *A Auguste, G Depeiza, +C Bowen-Tuckett, A Mahase, J Layne,

M Clarke, S Sankar

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-195

Bowling: Dube 8-0-36-0, B Bennett 6-0-31-1, Falao 7.2-0-51-0, Mitchell 10-0-

59-0, Mataranyika 8-0-42-0, Schonken 10-0-38-1

Result: West Indies Under-19s won by eight wickets.

Toss: Zimbabwe Under-19s

Umpires: Sameer Bandekar, Vijaya Mallela