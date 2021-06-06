Blackwood happy with preparation in inter-squad match

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) — Jermaine Blackwood said last week's West Indies inter-squad four-day match has been important for his preparation for the South Africa series, especially following a lean run against Sri Lanka recently.

The right-hander, named vice-captain of the provisional 17-man squad announced Friday for the two-Test series beginning this week, struck an entertaining 85 in the first innings and followed up with 22 in the fixture at the Daren Sammy National Stadium which ended Thursday.

After managing only 42 runs from four innings in the two-Test series against the Sri Lankans last March, Blackwood explained the key to a return to form was spending time at the crease.

“In the Sri Lanka series, I really didn't bat any time. I didn't really spend much time at the crease, so I just tell myself that I just want to bat as many balls as possible,” the Jamaican said.

“Most of the time, once I bat over 100 deliveries I normally score runs, so I just tell myself once I bat over 100, 150, 200 deliveries, I know I'm going to score runs.

“I wasn't really looking to score runs, I was more like trying to bat as long as possible.”

Blackwood has been one of the leading West Indies batsmen since the resumption of international cricket last August following the break due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, averaging 35 on the three-Test tour of England and 54 on the two-Test tour of New Zealand.

In Bangladesh earlier this year he averaged only 28 amid the Caribbean side's stunning two-Test series sweep.

Blackwood, who captained the losing side in the inter-squad match, said the fixture had been an important one, especially with the quality of players involved.

“We have the 30 best red ball players here and, as you can see, we have some very good talent,” said the 29-year-old, who averages 30 from 37 Tests.

“We have some very good young batters as well, and some good bowlers as well, and I think they went out there and showcased their talent very [well].

“It's very good for our cricket to see that we have a lot of young fast bowlers and we have a lot of batsmen [ready] to step up and come through as well.

Some of the guys got a taste of it to see what the next [stage] is going to be like, and I think it's a learning experience for everybody and for them as well and, once they learn, it will be all good.”

West Indies face South Africa in the opening Test bowling off here on Thursday.